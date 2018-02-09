News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Referee 'couldn't speak English': Parker
Ref 'couldn't speak English': Parker hits out

Roshen's fifty puts Sri Lanka in control

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Roshen Silva made a half century as Sri Lanka skittled Bangladesh before building a healthy 312-run lead on day two of the second Test in Mirpur.

Silva's fifty puts Sri Lanka in control

Silva's fifty puts Sri Lanka in control

Bangladesh added just 54 runs to their overnight total of 56-4, with Suranga Lakmal (3-25) and a stunning spell from Akila Dananjaya (3-20) restricting the hosts to 110 all out.

The tourists themselves made laboured progress on a bowler-friendly pitch, but Roshen's unbeaten 58 left Sri Lanka 200-8 in their second innings and in position to wrap up victory within three days.

Dananjaya had done the damage in the morning session, as a sparkling spell returned three wickets in the space of seven deliveries.

Mahmudallah (17) became his first Test victim with one that found the gap and took off the batsman's off-stump, while Sabbir Rahman (0) edged one to midwicket and Abdur Razzak (1) offered up a caught-and-bowled.

Only Mehidy Hasan's gritty 38 provided any form of resistance and, although Sri Lanka lost wickets with regularity, Dimuth Karunaratne's gritty 32 off 105 and a quickfire 28 off 24 from Dhananjaya de Silva helped take the game from Bangladesh.

Dinesh Chandimal added 30, while Roshen contributed heavily to a 113-run session after tea - finding the boundary nine times to earn a standing ovation as Sri Lanka closed on a series win, with the first of the two-Test series having been drawn.

Back To Top