The WWE universe is rolling along the road to WrestleMania 34.

WWE WrestleMania 34: Date, start time, rumored matches, kickoff show

This year's edition should be one of the biggest in the company's history, with matches that are sure to please both the hardcore wrestling fan and the sports entertainment fan.

The journey started at Royal Rumble 2018, with "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles retaining and Shinsuke Nakamura holding up his end of the bargain by winning the Rumble match. The two are on a collision course for WrestleMania and a match that's sure to wow everyone in attendance.

On the other side, if you're a fan of sports entertainment, expect Brock Lesnar to defend the WWE Universal Championship vs. Roman Reigns. The Lesnar vs. Reigns angle is pretty good — if you didn't watch Rock vs. Cena from some years back. They must have given Reigns the same talking points they gave Cena.

With no more hold-ups heading into the "Showcase of the Immortals," expect the WrestleMania 34 card to be solidifed in the coming weeks. Until then, here's all you need to know.

WWE WrestleMania 34 date, start time

WWE WrestleMania 34 will air live on April 8, 2018. The preshow will start at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 34 will be available on pay-per-view or via the WWE Network.

WWE WrestleMania 34 card

— AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship

— Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

— Charlotte (c) vs. Asuka

— The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

— WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament final

— Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

— Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode for the WWE United States Championship

— Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE "RAW" Tag Team Championship

— Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

— Women's Battle Royal

WWE WrestleMania 34 rumored matches

— The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludegon Brothers, Triple Threat match for the WWE "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship