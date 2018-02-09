Manchester United great Teddy Sheringham will be the star attraction as the JSSL International 7s and Professional Academy 7s return to Singapore.

Former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham to grace JSSL International 7s in Singapore

With almost 350 teams participating from around 15 countries, it is the region's largest youth football tournament. This year's tournament will be held between April 28th and 30th and will feature teams from India, Vietnam and Spain for the first time ever.

Also, the 2018 edition of the Professional Academy 7s will feature a stellar line-up of academy players from Liverpool FC, Manchester United, and Fulham FC from England; Urawa Reds from Japan; and Valencia CF from Spain. They would be joined by a Singapore team from JSSL FC.

Teddy Sheringham, who was till recently managing Indian Super League (ISL) outfit ATK, will be the guest of honour during the tournament and will be a source of inspiration for the young footballers.

Sheringham, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 1999 in addition to countless other trophies, said, "Youth development plays a vital role in sport. It is important for kids to have the best training atmosphere and competitions in their developmental years. Events and programmes like the JSSL International 7s and Professional Academy 7s are a perfect way for football-loving kids to have fun, and to also learn from each other.”

Paul Parker, also a former Manchester United player, will be the tournament ambassador. He said, “The development of football among the youth is critical for the future of the game. Children need to have the right fundamental skills and the appropriate environment to grow and love the game. Thanks to our partners and sponsors, we have been able to create a great atmosphere for the children and their parents, and we are glad that we have been able to keep growing the tournament to where it is today.”

JSSL Singapore Managing Director Harvey Davis, organisers of the JSSL International Soccer 7s and the Professional Academy 7s, said: “JSSL is a brand which is now synonymous and associated with quality and professionalism in youth football development. After a successful event in 2017, we have now worked even harder to bring even more teams to Singapore and the best academy youth teams to the JSSL 7s.”

Teams will get at least six matches under their belts in the group stage of the tournament and the final will be played at the Padang on Monday, April 30th.