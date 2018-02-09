If this story had been written a month ago, it would take an entirely different angle.

Blue Jackets trade deadline primer: A case to buy, a case to (kind of) sell

But a month into 2018, the Blue Jackets have tripped over themselves, scraped their knees and somehow managed to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff picture by a nose. After a damning 4-3 loss to the Islanders last weekend — a game in which the Blue Jackets should have asked the puck to pay rent — and another loss Tuesday to the Capitals, Columbus' cushion above the playoff bar is down to tiebreakers.

TRADE TRACKER: Rumors, reported deals before the 2018 deadline

Which makes their position heading into the Feb. 26 trade deadline all the more compelling. GM Jarmo Kekalainen is an aggressive manager by nature and is always looking to add a piece, but this year, their needs are clear yet complicated; if they continue to toss games away and cling to a position in or around the eighth spot, is it even worth investing?

That’s what makes this season so confusing. The Blue Jackets opened with 14 wins in their first 21 games and looked ready to challenge for the Metropolitan Division. The same high-tempo, dice-rolling style that John Tortorella employed last season was paying off once again … but once they took on water with injuries, the boat never steadied.

The Blue Jackets have won 11 of 28 games since the start of December, falling from second in the division to a wild-card deadlock — and they’re still right in it.

What could they realistically do? There are a couple of scenarios.​

MIXER: In appreciation of Pierre-Luc Dubois

Case to buy

Clearly the Blue Jackets need offense, so that’s reason in itself to look for a player who can score goals. Their goal-scoring drought has most who follow the club scratching their heads, as some of their top players have trudged through miserable seasons in that department. Cam Atkinson, who has fought injuries, had 35 goals in 82 games last season …but only eight in 36 games this year.

Boone Jenner, who should be a 15-20 goal player, scored his fifth goal of the season last week against San Jose. It’s February.

MORE: Rangers' reward for rebuild will come sooner as deadline sellers

Defenseman Zach Werenski has more goals (11) than Brandon Dubinsky and Alexander Wennberg combined — two players who earn a total of $10.75 million per season. Not good enough.

The Blue Jackets would be wise to add a player who can help their top guys drive the bus; Columbus is powered by Werenski and Seth Jones (55 points between them), Artemi Panarin (42 points), Josh Anderson (16 goals) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (10 goals) and saved on many nights by Sergei Bobrovsky.

They’re not going to make the playoffs if they don’t start scoring more goals. It should be top priority for Kekalainen as he scours the trade market.

Potential rental targets: Thomas Vanek, Rick Nash, James van Riemsdyk

RUMOR ROUNDUP: Price for Rick Nash, other top targets remains high

Case to (kind of) sell

It’s never an easy decision, but one that often comes with a dose of reality.

Either you’re not making the playoffs, or you’re likely not making much noise even if you do. Trading pending UFAs at the risk of losing them for nothing ends up being the right move.

The Blue Jackets could find themselves in either one of those categories. Let’s say they make the playoffs … what do we make of Jack Johnson and Matt Calvert?

Johnson has reportedly requested a trade, and in light of that, you’d like to think Kekalainen is exploring all options with his veteran defenseman, who has been a good soldier since arriving in Columbus nearly six years ago. The Jackets have internal options (Gabriel Carlsson, currently in Cleveland) if they decide to move Johnson, but Kekalainen has said they’ll only make a deal if it makes sense for them.

They could hang on to Johnson and play through the season, because he’s a favorite of coach John Tortorella and embodies the high-risk style the Blue Jackets like in their defensemen.

MORE:

NHL trade rumors: Who's next? Eight players who could be dealt this season



Calvert is the Blue Jackets’ longest-tenured player, but has not been as effective this year (and probably slowed by multiple injuries). He’s making $2.2 million this season in the final year of a three-year deal he signed in 2015, but with 15 points in 40 games this year, he could be an intriguing piece for a team looking at bottom-six depth.

At this point, it would seem 50-50 that Calvert returns to the Blue Jackets next season. If, at any point over the next two-plus week it becomes clear the two parties won’t be able to agree on a contract extension, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Jackets opt to move him for an asset.