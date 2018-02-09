Mother of Pirates C Elias Diaz kidnapped in Venezuela

Pirates catcher Elias Diaz's mother has been kidnapped in his home country of Venezuela, according to multiple reports.

Diaz spent time in Venezuela this offseason, working on humanitarian efforts at a hospital in Zulia. The country is engulfed in economic and political crisis, and kidnappings have become common.

Pirates president Frank Coonelly issued a statement on the situation.

"We are all shocked and deeply concerned for Eilas' mother, as well as Elias and his entire family," the statement read. "We have Elias' mom and Elias' entire family in our prayers. We are using all of the resources available at the Pirates and Major League Baseball to support Elias and his family during this incredibly difficult time. As we work with authorities on his mom's safe return, we will withhold further comment and ask that you please respect the family's need for privacy."

Once considered one of the Pirates' top prospects, the 27-year-old Diaz has hit .216/.257/.304 with one home run in 194 at-bats in limited action with the team the past three seasons. He is expected to make the team's 25-man roster this season.