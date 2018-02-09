R.J. Adelman, the son of former longtime NBA coach Rick Adelman, has died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a car last week while crossing a street in Houston, TMZ Sports reported. R.J. Adelman was 44.

Son of former NBA coach Rick Adelman dies after being hit by car

The driver of the minivan involved was an 80-year-old woman. According to the report, Adelman was not in a crosswalk when he was struck Feb. 2. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries four hours later.

The accident remains under investigation, but the driver has not been charged thus far.

R.J. became an assistant for the Rockets when his father was the head coach. He then followed Rick Adelman to the Timberwolves, where he was director of player personnel. He also served a scout for the Seattle SuperSonics and the Kings before joining his father's staff.