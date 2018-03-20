NFL free agency 2018: Tracking top 25 free agents, best players by position

NFL free agency in 2018 did not open for business until the new league year kicked off at 4 p.m. ET on March 14. But before then, teams hoped to reach terms on long-term extensions with the free agents they would like to keep for next season and beyond.

Still, many quality players who were too expensive for their teams’ salary caps or have rising/declining value hit the market.

NFL teams between Feb. 20 and March 6 also needed to decide which (if any) unrestricted free agents on whom to use the franchise tag, which tenders a player at a lucrative one-year guaranteed salary in line with the best-paid players at his position.

In the 2017 offseason, the Eagles (Alshon Jeffery), Jaguars (Calais Campbell), Rams (Robert Woods, Andrew Whitworth) and Vikings (Case Keenum) were among the teams who wisely spent in free agency to help them become playoff teams.

Who are the most coveted free agents in 2018 overall and by position?

Here’s the complete breakdown.

NFL free agents 2018: Top 25 unrestricted players

These players not under contract for next season and are free so sign with anybody without tender restrictions come March 14. Here is our ranking and analyses of the best unrestricted free agents.

This list will be updated as players come off the open marking via tagging, re-signing or agreeing to contracts with new teams.

1. Drew Brees, QB, Saints (re-signed with Saints)

Age: 39

Brees isn’t leaving New Orleans, as he’s still playing at a high level, and his team is back in Super Bowl contention. The only question: For how long he will sign?

2. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Steelers (franchise-tagged)

Age: 25

Bell has joked about big deals with other teams, but it would be surprising to see the game’s most versatile and still-young feature back leave Pittsburgh. He should get the long-term deal he wants.

3. DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys (franchise-tagged)

Age: 25

The Cowboys never planned to let the breakout pass-rusher, coming off a 15-sack season, get close to the market. They fell back on the franchise tag before hammering out the contract both sides know needs to get done.

4. Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins (agreed to contract with Vikings)

Age: 29

Alex Smith is set to replace Cousins in Washington, and the rumors of the Redskins tagging and trading him won’t become reality. Consider the Vikings as Cousins' top team, with the Broncos and Jets tied for a distant, fading second. He would be a great mental and physical fit in Minnesota.

5. Andrew Norwell, G, Panthers (agreed to contract with Jaguars)

Age: 26

Great run-blocking guards ready for big raises are hard to keep, as the Bengals experienced last year when they lost Kevin Zeitler. Norwell, an undrafted gem, is stepping into a market short on worthy offensive linemen, setting him up for a big payday elsewhere.

6. Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars (agreed to contract with Bears)

Age: 24

He’s close to being fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in Jacksonville's first game last season. He had a monster 2015 campaign as a big-play and red-zone threat before cooling off in 2016. He is the only true No. 1 outside wideout available, but the Jaguars have the cap room to bring him back post-injury.

7. Malcolm Butler, CB, Patriots (agreed to contract with Titans)

Age: 27

By now, based on Butler's Super Bowl 52 benching, everybody knows how much he fell out of favor in New England as the No. 2 corner. That's the way he needs to be viewed as a free agent: not on the same level as his one-year teammate, Stephon Gilmore, from a year ago.

8. Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins (franchise-tagged; traded to Browns)

Age: 25

Landry is the game’s ultimate high-volume possession receiver. He's more of a reliable extension of a running game and short-area scorer than he is a gamebreaker, but he's very good in his niche role.

9. Dion Lewis, RB, Patriots (agreed to contract with Titans)

Age: 27

Lewis in 2017 was an excellent return man and remained an open-field threat as a receiver, but he also proved he can be a complete runner working between the tackles and handling a good workload. He was a key cog for New England, but that team doesn't typically spend much to keep backs.

10. Sheldon Richardson, DT, Seahawks (agreed to contract with Vikings)

Age: 27

The Jets traded the one-time Pro Bowl defender before the 2017 season, and he promptly found a strong home as a 4-3 tackle after playing 3-4 end for most of his career. He was very disruptive in the middle of the field with Seattle. With a lot of other positional money issues, especially defensively, it will be hard for the Seahawks to keep him.

11. Ezekiel Ansah, DE, Lions (franchise-tagged)

Age: 28

Ansah, two years removed from a Pro Bowl selection, fought through injuries for a rebound 12-sack season after disappearing in 2016. It will be interesting to see how much Lions general manager Bob Quinn wants to keep the veteran around beyond '18 as a defensive cornerstone for new coach Matt Patricia.

12. Rashaan Melvin, CB, Colts (agreed to contract with Raiders)

Age: 28

Melvin turned into a complete (and sometimes shutdown) corner for the Colts before he injured his hand, making big plays on the ball and against the run. Indy would like to keep him, but he should want to see his demand given the supply is so low on big defensive backs of his ilk.

13. Lamarcus Joyner, S, Rams (franchise-tagged)

Age: 27

He is one of the game's most well-rounded defensive backs with his ability to cover the slot and also cover a lot of ground like the natural free safety he is. He won’t be underrated and under-compensated much longer.

14. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks (agreed to contract with Packers)

Age: 31

Yes, he’s getting up there in age, but yes, he finally found a groove in Seattle’s offense during his contract year, going from a slow start to 10 TDs, dominating in the red zone in the second half of the season. The problem is he’s not the same field-stretcher he once was.

15. Kyle Fuller, CB, Bears (transition-tagged and re-signed)

Age: 25

He's still a young corner with an upward trajectory, as he proved he can handle being outside more and more throughout his all-around breakout season. The Bears should want to keep him for Vic Fangio.

16. Patrick Robinson, CB, Eagles (agreed to contract with Saints)

Age: 30

He wasn't expected to do much, but he had a great season, both filling in well outside for Ronald Darby and thriving when covering the slot. The age is a concern, but Robinson can still have a strong short-term impact.

17. Nate Solder, OT, Patriots (agreed to contract with Giants)

Age: 29

Solder showed signs of slowing down as Tom Brady’s athletic blindside pass protector this past season, and there were some thoughts that he might retire. If he plays, he can still be a solid starter at a tough position to find a worthy veteran.

18. Sam Bradford, QB, Vikings (agreed to contract with Cardinals)

Age: 30

With Brees and Garoppolo going nowhere, Bradford should be right behind Cousins and ahead of his replacement starting teammate, Case Keenum, as a desired veteran QB solution. Health is always the concern; otherwise, Bradford has proved he can be productive in different systems.

19. Tahir Whitehead, OLB, Lions (agreed to contract with Raiders)

Age: 27

Whitehead is a tackling machine who makes a ton of plays against the pass, too. Although he could help Patricia on the weak side, it’s more likely he finds a new home. Watch out for the Giants.

20. Nickell Robey-Coleman, Rams (re-signed by Rams)

Age: 26

Robey-Coleman has been good covering the slot during his time in Buffalo and Los Angeles. He's a solid assignment defender who also plays the run well. He's one of the best relative bargains in free agency.

21. Case Keenum, QB, Vikings (agreed to contract with Broncos)

Age: 30

Keenum still has some intriguing value, but the Garoppolo trade, the Smith trade, Cousins’ and Bradford’s free agency and the depth of first-round QBs take away his shine, especially after his shaky NFC title game. Keenum should be viewed as more of a stopgap in front of a young franchise passer. He also will be on the older side and comes with major inconsistency issues.

22. Ryan Jensen, C, Ravens (agreed to contract with Buccaneers)

Age: 26

Jensen had a stellar first year as starter, anchoring Baltimore's offensive line as a powerful run-blocker. The position has been paid well in free agency of late, and Jenson is by far its best option this year.

23. Justin Pugh, G, Giants (agreed to contract with Cardinals)

Age: 27

The 2017 season was tough for Pugh, as the 2013 first-rounder had to bounce around from left guard to right tackle again in New York’s often makeshift line. He also played only half of the season because of a back injury. His versatility to play multiple positions gives him nice rebound appeal away from the Giants.

24. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Vikings (agreed with contract with 49ers)

Age: 25

McKinnon took advantage of the early-season injury to Dalvin Cook, remaining more active than ever as an explosive receiving back. He isn't a guy a team can pound between the tackles or give 25 touches, but he can be a valuable cog to boost a passing game.

25. Alex Okafor, DE, Saints (re-signed with Saints)

Age: 27

Okafor was having his best, most disruptive season with 4 1/2 sacks in 10 games before going down with Achilles injury. He's a solid all-around end with double-digit sack potential in the right system.

NFL free agents 2018: Top unrestricted players by position

Quarterbacks

Drew Brees, Saints (re-signed with Saints for two years and $50 million)

Kirk Cousins, Redskins (agreed to sign with Vikings for three years and $84 million)

Sam Bradford, Vikings (agreed to sign with Cardinals for one year and $20 million)

Case Keenum, Vikings (agreed to sign with Broncos for two years and $36 million)

AJ McCarron, Bengals (agreed to sigh with Bills for two years)

Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings (agreed to sign with Jets for one year)

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers (re-signed with Buccaneers)

Josh McCown, Jets (re-signed with Jets for one year and $10 million)

Jay Cutler, Dolphins

Blaine Gabbert, Cardinals

Mike Glennon, Bears (agreed to sign with Cardinals)

Matt Cassel, Titans

Tom Savage, Texans (agreed to sign with Saints)

Geno Smith, Giants

Running Backs

Le’Veon Bell, Steelers (franchise-tagged)

Dion Lewis, Patriots (agreed to sign with Titans for four years and $20 million)

Jerick McKinnon, Vikings (agreed to sigh with 49ers for four years and $30 million)

Frank Gore, Colts

Carlos Hyde, 49ers (agreed to sign for three years and $15 million)

Isaiah Crowell, Browns (agreed to sign with Jets for three years)

Doug Martin, Buccaneers (signed with Raiders for one year)

Rex Burkhead, Patriots (re-signed for three years)

Damien Williams, Dolphins

LeGarrette Blount, Eagles (signed with Lions for one year)

Orleans Darkwa, Giants

Alfred Morris, Cowboys

DeMarco Murray, Titans

Adrian Peterson, Cardinals

Jonathan Stewart, Panthers (signed with Giants for two years and $6.9 million)

Shane Vereen, Giants

Jeremy Hill, Bengals (signed with Patriots)

Chris Ivory, Jaguars (signed with Bills for two years and $5.5 million)

Fullbacks

Zach Line, Saints

Anthony Sherman, Chiefs (re-signed with Chiefs)

Derrick Coleman, Falcons

Wide Receivers

Allen Robinson, Jaguars (agreed to sign with Bears for three years and $42 million)

Jarvis Landry, Dolphins (franchise-tagged, traded to Browns)

Sammy Watkins, Rams (agreed to sign with Chiefs for three years and $48 million)

Marqise Lee, Jaguars (re-signed by Jaguars for four years and $38 million)

Paul Richardson, Seahawks (agreed to sign with Redskins for five years and $40 million)

Mike Wallace, Ravens

Donte Moncrief, Colts (agreed to sign with Jaguars for one year and $7 million)

Jordy Nelson, Packers (signing with Raiders)

Danny Amendola, Patriots (agreed to sign with Dolphins for two years and $12 million)

Tavarres King, Giants

Eric Decker, Titans

Michael Crabtree, Raiders (signed with Ravens for three years and $21 million)

John Brown, Cardinals (agreed to sign with Ravens for one year and $5 million)

Albert Wilson, Chiefs (agreed to sign with Dolphins for three years and $24 million)

Taylor Gabriel, Falcons (agreed to sign with Bears)

Kendall Wright, Bears

Dontrelle Inman, Bears

Terrelle Pryor Sr., Redskins

Jeremy Maclin, Ravnes

Cody Latimer, Broncos

Jordan Matthews, Bills

Tight Ends

Jimmy Graham, Seahawks (agreed to sign with Packers for three years and $30 million)

Tyler Eifert, Bengals (re-signed with Bengals for one year)

Antonio Gates, Chargers

Trey Burton, Eagles (agreed to sign with Bears for four years and $32 million)

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets (agreed to sign with Jaguars for two years)

Eric Ebron, Lions

Benjamin Watson, Ravens

Martellus Bennett, Patriots

Julius Thomas, Dolphins

Virgil Green, Broncos (agreed to sign with Chargers)

Darren Fells, Lions (agreed to sign with Browns for three years and $12 million)

Ed Dickson, Panthers (agreed to sing with Seahawks)

Luke Willson, Seahawks

Gary Barnidge

Zach Miller, Bears

Offensive tackles

Nate Solder, Patriots (agreed to sign with Giants for four years and $62 million)

Cameron Fleming, Patriots

Chris Hubbard, Steelers (agreed to sign with Browns for five years and $37.5 million)

LaAdrian Waddle, Patriots

Sam Young, Dolphins

Chris Clark, Texans

Greg Robinson, Lions

Guards

Andrew Norwell, Panthers (agreed to sign witih Jaguars for five years and $66.5 million)

Justin Pugh, Giants (agreed to sign with Cardinals for five years and $45 million)

Josh Kline, Titans (re-signed with Titans for four years and $26 million)

Patrick Omameh, Jaguars (re-signed with Jaguars for three years and $15 million).

Zach Fulton, Chiefs (agreed to sign with Texans)

Josh Sitton, Bears (agreed to sign with Dolphins for two years)

Brandon Fusco, 49ers (agreed to sign with Falcons for three years and $12.75 million)

Joe Berger, Vikings

Jahri Evans, Packers

Evan Smith, Buccaneers

Senio Kelemete, Saints (agreed to sign with Texans for three years and $12 million)

Jack Mewhort, Colts

Jermon Bushrod, Dolphins (agreed to sign with Saints)

Brian Schwenke, Titans

Alex Boone, Cardinals

Allen Barbre, Broncos

Luke Joeckel, Seahawks

Matt Slauson, Chargers

D.J. Fluker, Giants

Shawn Lauvao, Redskins

Xavier Su’a-Filo, Texans

Centers

Ryan Jensen, Ravens (agreed to sign with Buccaneers for four years and $42 million)

Weston Richburg, Giants (agreed to five-year contract with 49ers)

John Sullivan, Rams (re-signed for two years and $15 million)

Spencer Long, Redskins (agreed to sign with Jets)

Mike Pouncey, Dolphins

Russell Bodine, Bengals

Defensive ends

DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys (franchise-tagged)

Ezekiel Ansah, Lions (franchise-tagged)

Alex Okafor, Saints (re-signed for two years)

Adrian Clayborn, Falcons (signed with Patriots for two years)

Vinny Curry, Eagles (signed with Buccaneers for three years and $27 million) William Hayes, Dolphins (re-signed with Dolphins)

Julius Peppers, Panthers (re-signed with Panthers for one year, $5 million

Charles Johnson, Panthers

Willie Young, Bears

Kony Ealy, Jets

Defensive tackles

Sheldon Richardson, Seahawks (signed with Vikings)

Ndamukong Suh, Dolphins

Dontari Poe, Falcons (agreed to sign with Panthers for three years)

Mitch Unrein, Bears (agreed to sign with Buccaneers for three years and $10.5 million)

Kyle Williams, Bills (re-signed with Bills)

Johnathan Hankins, Colts

Tom Johnson, Vikings

Bennie Logan, Chiefs

Justin Ellis, Raiders (re-signed with Raiders for three years and $15 million)

DaQuan Jones, Titans (re-signed with Titans)

Muhammad Wilkerson, Jets (signed with Packers)

Clinton McDonald, Buccaneers

Jarvis Jenkins, Chiefs (re-signed with Chiefs)

Star Lotulelei, Panthers (agreed to sign with Bills for five years)

Haloti Ngata, Lions (agreed to sign with Eagles for one year)

Linebackers

Tahir Whitehead, OLB, Lions (agreed to sign with Raiders)

Avery Williamson, ILB, Titans (agreed to sign with Jets for three years and $22.5 million)

Nigel Bradham, OLB, Eagles (re-signed with Eagles for five years and $40 million)

Paul Posluszny, ILB, Jaguars (retired)

Zach Brown, ILB, Redskins (re-signed with Redskins three years, $24 million)

NaVorro Bowman, ILB, Raiders

Derrick Johnson, ILB, Chiefs

Todd Davis, ILB, Broncos (re-signed with Broncos for three years and $15 million)

Anthony Hitchens, ILB, Cowboys (agreed to sign with Chiefs)

Demario Davis, ILB, Jets (agreed to sign with Saints for three years and $24 million)

Trent Murphy, OLB, Redskins (agreed to sign with Bills for three years and $21 million) Jerrell Freeman, ILB, Bears

Junior Galette, OLB, Redskins

Marquise Flowers, OLB, Patriots

Jon Bostic, ILB, Colts (signed with Steelers for two years)

Devon Kennard, Giants (agreed to sign with Lions for three years and $18.75 million)

David Bass, OLB, Jets

Pernell McPhee, OLB, Bears

Preston Brown, ILB, Bills (signed with Bengals for one year)

Barkevious Mingo, OLB, Colts (agreed to sign with Seahawks for two years and $6.8 million)

Connor Barwin, OLB, Rams

Lamarr Houston, OLB, Bears

Brian Cushing, ILB, Texans

Erik Walden, OLB, Titans

Ahmad Brooks, OLB, Packers

Cornerbacks

Malcolm Butler, Patriots (agreed to sign with Titans for five years and $61 million)

Rashaan Melvin, Colts (agreed to sign with Raiders for one year and $6.5 million)

Kyle Fuller, Bears (transition-tagged and re-signed)

Richard Sherman, Seahawks (signed with 49ers for three years and $39 million)

Patrick Robinson, Eagles (agreed to sign with Saints for four years and $20 million)

Nickell Robey-Coleman, Rams (re-signed with Rams for three years and $15.76 million)

Trumaine Johnson, Rams (agreed to sign with Jets)

Bashaud Breeland, Redskins (agreed to sign with Panthers for three years and $24 million)

T.J. Carrie, Raiders (agreed to sign with Browns for four years and $31 million)

Aaron Colvin, Jaguars (agreed to sign with Texans for four years and $34 million)

E.J. Gaines, Bills

Prince Amukamara, Bears (re-signed with Bears)

Morris Claiborne, Jets (re-signed with Jets for one year and $7 million)

Tramon Williams, Cardinals

Brent Grimes, Buccaneers (re-signed by Buccaneers for 1 year and $10 million)

DeShawn Shead, Seahawks (agreed to sign with Lions)

Ross Cockrell, Giants

Jeremy Lane, Seahawks

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Giants

Johnathan Joseph, Texans (re-signed with Texans for two years)

Byron Maxwell, Seahawks

Davon House, Packers

Safeties

Lamarcus Joyner, Rams (franchise-tagged)

Eric Reid, 49ers

Tyvon Branch, Cardinals

Morgan Burnett, Packers

Tyrann Mathieu, Cardinals (signed with Texans for one year and $7 million)

Bradley McDougald, Seahawks (re-signed by Seahawks for three years and $13.95 million)

Tre Boston, Chargers

Corey Graham, Eagles

Darius Butler, Colts

Marcus Gilchrist, Texans (agreed to sign with Raiders for one year)

Reggie Nelson, Raiders

Mike Mitchell, Steelers

T.J. Ward, Buccaneers

Kenny Vaccaro, Saints

Eddie Pleasant, Texans

Kurt Coleman, Panthers (signed with Saints for three years and $8 million)

Quintin Demps, Bears

Ron Parker, Chiefs

Kickers

Caleb Sturgis, Eagles

Cody Parkey, Dolphins (agreed to sign with Bears for four years, $15 million

Kai Forbath, Vikings

Sebastian Janikowski, Raiders

Blair Walsh, Seahawks

Nick Novak, Chargers

Dustin Hopkins, Redskins (re-signed with Redskins for three years and $6.875 million)

Nick Folk, Buccaneers

Punters

Kevin Huber, Bengals (re-signed by Bengals)

Pat O’Donnell, Bears

Dustin Colquitt, Chiefs (re-signed by Chiefs for three years and $7.5 million)

Brad Wing, Giants

Returners

Brandon Tate, Bills

Marcus Sherels, Vikings

Long snappers

Jake McQuaide, Rams (re-signed with Rams for three years)

L.P. Ladouceur, Cowboys (re-signed by Cowboys)

NFL free agents 2018: Notable restricted players

These players with three accrued NFL seasons are unlikely to move, because their current teams can protect them with tenders of draft picks that will make it more difficult for other teams to provide the necessary compensation.

Here are 19 restricted players of note across all positions:

Chris Boswell, K, Steelers (tendered)

Mike Davis, RB, Seahawks (not tendered)

Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks (not tendered)

Quincy Enunwa, WR, Jets (tendered, re-signed)

Cameron Meredith, WR, Bears (tendered, re-signed)

Adam Humphries, WR, Buccaneers (tendered)

Willie Snead, WR, Saints (tendered, re-signed)

Brandon Coleman, WR, Saints (not tendered)

Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers (tendered, re-signed)

Eli Rogers, WR, Steelers (not tendered)

Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers (tendered, re-signed)

Matt Paradis, C, Broncos (tendered)

David Irving, DT, Cowboys (tendered)

Dion Jordan, DE, Seahawks (tendered)

Joe Thomas, LB, Packers (not tendered)

Shaquil Barrett, LB, Broncos (tendered)

Brian Peters, LB, Texans (not tendered)

Delvin Breaux, CB, Saints (not tendered)

Ricardo Allen, S, Falcons (tendered)