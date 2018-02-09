Winter Olympics 2018: Top 10 U.S. athletes to watch

If you're new to the Winter Olympics scene and not sure who to watch, let us help point you in the right direction. With 242 athletes (135 men,107 women) competing in Pyeongchang for the United States, we've narrowed down 10 athletes you're going to want to keep a close eye on.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Sport: Alpine Skiing

Age: 22

What you need to know: With one Olympic gold already behind her from the Sochi Games, Mikaela Shiffrin is one athlete you're going to want to follow closely. She became the youngest ever to win an Olympic gold medal in the slalom at the age of 18, and her name is in conversations as the "best slalom skier in the world." Both this season and last, Shiffrin ranks No. 1 in the world and is in serious contention to add more medals to her collection.

“If I leave any legacy behind, it’s just the idea, just the theory that you admit to your ambitions and you don’t let people tell you you’re wrong to have those ambitions," Shiffrin said, per USA Today. “As long as you’re willing to work toward them — you can’t just expect it’s going to be given to you just because you had the dream. But if you’re willing to work toward them, then you have to admit to them first. And for a lot of athletes, that in and of itself is the difference between making it to their goals and not.”

Nathan Chen

Sport: Figure Skating

Age: 18

What you need to know: There's a ton of hype around Nathan Chen heading into the Olympics, and it only makes sense after his record-setting year. Just a month ago, he created a piece of history becoming the first male figure skater to land five quadruple jumps in one performance. He's already a two-time national champion and will make his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

“It was amazing,” Chen said of landing five quads, via TeamUSA.org. “That’s something I’ve been training for, something that I’ve been working towards. I didn’t want to put it out there just yet ‘cause it’s been not so consistent in practice, but it’s something that I’m really proud about.”

Shaun White

Sport: Snowboarding

Age: 31

What you need to know: Shaun White will compete in his fourth Olympics and emerges as a huge contender to give Team USA a medal in the halfpipe. He won his first Olympic gold in 2006 at Turin and then again at Vancouver in 2010. He finished fourth in Sochi at the last Winter Games, but is a favorite heading into Pyeongchang. Another fun fact: he was the first athlete to compete and medal in both the Summer and Winter X Games.

White is resilient as heading into the Olympics as he's only a few months removed from a crash that left him with 62 stitches in his face.

“The biggest improvement was getting right with myself, getting right with my mind-set and being inspired again, being excited being a snowboarder and just go to the mountain and take runs for fun, get back to those beginning reasons of why I did the sport in the first place,” White said of the crash (via USA Today).

Lindsey Vonn

Sport: Alpine Skiing

Age: 33

What you need to know: As a veteran in the sport, Lindsey Vonn has been the face of alpine skiing for quite some time now. She missed the 2014 Olympics with injuries keeping her from qualifying, but she's back this year and she is sure to be a threat, especially in the super-G. Vonn is one of the most decorated skiers and is tied with Julia Mancuso for the most global championship medals won by an American with nine.

"Eight years has been a very long time. Obviously, I was very ... disappointed and devastated and frustrated that I missed Sochi. I've been waiting for this for a long time. I'm ready," Vonn said, per ABC News. "I love going fast. That's why I haven't stopped skiing. I'm 33. I've been injured quite a few times, but my passion for the sport has never changed since I started racing when I was 8 years old.

Jordan Greenway

Sport: Men's Hockey

Age: 20

What you need to know: The story behind Jordan Greenway and the piece of history he already created is more than enough reason to follow-him. Greenway became the first African-American selected for a USA Hockey team in the Olympics, which breaks a barrier nearly a century old. Greenway could have signed with the Wild this offseason, but instead he chose to return to Boston University, with the potential of playing for Team USA.

“I’ve been able to accomplish a lot of good things and just allowing a lot of African-American kids who are younger than me who see kind of what I’m doing, I hope that can be an inspiration for them,” Greenway told Sporting News. “Go out and do something different against the typical stereotypes that most African-Americans play basketball, or whatever the case is.”

Ted Ligety

Sport: Alpine Skiing

Age: 33

What you need to know: Known as one of the best giant slalom racers in the history of skiing, two-time gold medalist Ted Ligety shocked the world by becoming the youngest American male to win an Olympic gold medal in alpine skiing. In 2013, he became the first man in 45 years to win three events at the World Championships. Ligety enters his fourth Olympics as a favorite to win the men’s giant slalom, which is his best event.

"It's pretty crazy to think at this day and age that I have done what I have done," Ted Ligety told Omnisport about his success. "But you know since I'm still in the midst of my career I try not to like think about those things. You know what I've done so far, I just try to move on to the next thing and I kinda can reflect back more on that when I'm done. But right now it's all about trying to get better and move onto the next race."

Chloe Kim

Sport: Snowboarding

Age: 17

What you need to know: Chloe Kim will make her Olympic debut in her family's homeland and enters the Games as one of the youngest competitors in the field. She was too young to participate in Sochi as she was only 13 years old at the time, but it's likely she would have been a medal contender if she participated. Kim could become one of the youngest breakout stars in Pyeongchang.

"She definitely reminds me of myself," Shaun White said about Kim, per Sports Illustrated. "But it's not about one big trick, it's about the way she connects the whole run. She does what I strived for: big air at the top, gnarly tricks in the middle, finish it great. I love watching her ride."

Shani Davis

Sport: Long Track Speedskating

Age: 35

What you need to know: Entering his fifth Olympics, Shani Davis will be one of the most experienced skaters on the ice. In 2006, he became the first African-American to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in an individual event. He already has two golds in the 1,000 meters and will look to add to his collection in Pyeongchang.

“I’ve been making Olympic teams since I was 18, 19 years old,” Davis said, per the Chicago Tribune. “I’m just honored I can still be strong enough at this day and age with all the things going on with me and my skating — the ups and downs — just being able to keep a solid head and staying motivated and believing in myself and not being easily discouraged or easily defeated or giving up. I’m really proud of myself.”

Adam Rippon

Sport: Figure Skating

Age: 28

What you need to know: Adam Rippon's journey to the 2018 Pyeongchang Games hasn't been an easy one. As a newcomer to the Olympic stage, Rippon bounced back after breaking his foot last year. He just barely missed the 2010 Olympics as he was named an alternate, but he's expected to be a threat to the rest of the competitors.

“I’m really grateful that the selection committee looked at my body of work over the last two seasons,” Rippon said, according to the Washington Post. “… I feel that my experience will help me have my best performances at the Olympic Games, and it feels amazing to say that.”

Erin Jackson

Sport: Long Track Speedskating

Age: 25

What you need to know: She may not be known as a gold medal contender, but Erin Jackson will certainly be an American who could emerge as a big contributor to Team USA. She has only been competing on the ice for four months, but she surprised the whole speedskating world when she qualified at trials. Jackson joins Davis in leaving a mark on the sport as she became the first African-American woman ever to make Olympic speedskating team for the United States.

“I really wasn’t expecting any of this, just coming in as a newbie, just trying to do the best I can,” Jackson said after qualifying, via Sports Illustrated. “I still don’t even know.”