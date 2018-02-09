James wants to follow in Torah's footsteps

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics could see Scotty James walk in the footsteps of Torah Bright in more ways than one.

Scotty James hopes to emulate Torah Bright in carrying the Australian flag before winning gold.

James was 15 when he marched behind flagbearer Bright at the Vancouver 2010 opening ceremony before his fellow halfpipe snowboarder won a gold medal.

Eight years later and approaching his third Games, the world champion has a chance to emulate Bright, an icon of Australian winter sports, after being named to carry the Australian flag on Friday evening.

"Torah had a really good 2010. I was lucky enough to be standing behind when it happened," he told AAP.

"I was able to be around when she won the gold medal too.

"I just want to do the same thing, pretty much.

"She's set the bar pretty high for me."

James has starred in the sport over the past three years, winning two world titles and several World Cup medals to be one of Australia's strongest medal hopes in PyeongChang.

In Vancouver, he was a late addition to the team through injury and placed 15th and also missed the final in Sochi.

Standing in the way of his gold medal dream is American two-time Olympic champion Shaun White, who narrowly beat him at a recent World Cup event in the US.

James said he was ready for the pressure of intense Olympic competition.

"Week after week, I've definitely had the pressure of people saying, 'Will Scotty do this, will Scotty do that?'" he told reporters.

"It's actually been quite a cool thing for me to learn. I've used every competition as a way to prepare for this one.

"It can be overwhelming but I feel like I'm managing it pretty well."