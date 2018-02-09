Masahiro Tanaka is doing what it takes to make sure he stays with the Yankees.

Masahiro Tanaka on not opting out: ‘I want to go out and battle’ as a Yankee

The pitcher told the New York Post on Wednesday that even though he had the chance to opt out of his contract in November, he wants to stay in New York and continue working with his current teammates.

“I’ve been with the organization four years,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “We went into battle with these guys. Last year, especially, went where we wanted to go. My thought was, ‘I want to go out and battle with these guys again and try to get where we really want to get.' That was my thought process about returning to the Yankees.”

The move has proved to be smart for Tanaka. Many free agents have not been signed in the offseason, meaning he could've still been jobless at this point.

He's owed $67 million over the next three seasons, and with pitchers like Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta and Alex Cobb still looking for deals, Tanaka's decision appears to be paying off.

“I really prioritized what I felt inside,” Tanaka said. “I’m sure there were possibilities (elsewhere), but the important thing for me was to follow what my heart was saying, and that’s what I did.”

As of now, Tanaka will be in the Yankees rotation with Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery. He'll look to pick up where he left off last season, when he compiled a 3.54 ERA over his final 16 regular-season outings and posted a 0.90 ERA in his three postseason appearances.

“I want to try to get back to where things were when I left off last season,” Tanaka said. “Obviously, the start of the season was really shaky. I felt like I was making adjustments and adjustments and adjustments throughout the season, and finally it seemed everything kind of came together towards the end.”