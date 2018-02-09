The Westminster Dog Show takes place next week at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the premier event in canine competition will once again feature some seriously adorable pups.

Adorable photos of dogs at the Westminster Dog Show

Here are some of the best photographs from last year's show.

Best in Show winner: Rumor the German Shepherd

Rumor the German Shepherd poses for photos after winning Best In Show at the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

More 2017 Westminster Dog Show photos

A Yorkshire Terrier rests backstage at the 2017 Westminster Dog Show.

An Old English Sheepdog.

A Bichon Frise is groomed backstage.

A bulldog rests before competing at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

A Neapolitan Mastif with its owner.

A Puli in the judging area.

An Afghan in the benching area at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Still resting...



A Pembroke Welsh Corgi waits to compete at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Kellie Dahlberg with her Beagle in the judging area.





A Pekingese in the benching area.A Coton De Tulear sits in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show.A Golden Retriever waits in the judging area.A Chow Chow in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show.