Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Westminster Dog Show takes place next week at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the premier event in canine competition will once again feature some seriously adorable pups.

Adorable photos of dogs at the Westminster Dog Show

Here are some of the best photographs from last year's show.


Best in Show winner: Rumor the German Shepherd


Rumor FTR.jpg

Rumor the German Shepherd poses for photos after winning Best In Show at the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.


More 2017 Westminster Dog Show photos


Dog 1.jpg

A Yorkshire Terrier rests backstage at the 2017 Westminster Dog Show.

Dog 2.jpg

An Old English Sheepdog.

Dog 3.jpg

A Bichon Frise is groomed backstage.

Dog 4.jpg

A bulldog rests before competing at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Dog 5.jpg

A Neapolitan Mastif with its owner.

Dog 6.jpg

A Puli in the judging area.

Dog 7.jpg

An Afghan in the benching area at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Dog 8.jpg

Still resting...

Dog 9.jpg

A Pembroke Welsh Corgi waits to compete at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Dog 10.jpg

Kellie Dahlberg with her Beagle in the judging area.

Dog 11.jpg

A Pekingese in the benching area.

Dog 12.jpg

A Coton De Tulear sits in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show.

Dog 13.jpg

A Golden Retriever waits in the judging area.
Dog 14.jpg

A Chow Chow in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show.

