Winter Olympics 2018: Swiss star Meillard tears ACL on eve of Pyeongchang Games

Rising Swiss star Melanie Meillard will miss the Winter Olympics after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament Thursday during giant slalom training in Pyeongchang.

Pyeongchang 2018: Swiss star Meillard out of Winter Olympics

Meillard, 19, is sixth in the World Cup slalom standings and earned her first podium finish last month in Oslo, but she will now miss out on the 2018 Games.

Meillard also sustained meniscus damage in her left knee and is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the World Cup season.

The Swiss Olympic team wished Meillard a speedy recovery as it announced the injury and said she would return home for treatment.