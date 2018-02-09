EXTRA TIME: Drogba sends strong message to Chelsea’s Azpilicueta

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has sent an encouraging message to Cesar Azpilicueta following the club's recent defeats in the English top-flight.
The Blues have only won just three games across all competitions this year including their penalty shoot-out win against Norwich City in the FA Cup third round.
Coming after their comprehensive 3-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth and 4-1 demolition at Watford, the Spainish defender issued a rallying cry on social media which has been backed by Drogba who scored 164 goals in 381 games for the club.
Difficult moments will make us stronger #KTBFFH #WeAreChelsea pic.twitter.com/SgQCwjK2jK
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) February 7, 2018
Keep it up @CesarAzpi
— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) February 8, 2018