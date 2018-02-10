Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways following their draw at Burnley last weekend.

Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester City

City players and staff were given three days off away from football after the game at Turf Moor and they reported back for training on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola sees that short break as very important ahead of a run of especially important fixtures, although of course it was not long enough for some of his longer-term injuries to recover.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy will be out for several more weeks yet, while Fabian Delph is thought to be nearing a return, though his exact status is unknown.

Leroy Sane was pictured with the main group as they trained on Thursday, and there has been some suggestion this week that the German could be back sooner than the initial six-to-seven-week timeframe.

John Stones missed the game at Burnley as he was not fully fit, but he is in contention to face Leicester.

David Silva also missed the Burnley clash and Guardiola suggested on Friday that he will be fit enough to return this weekend.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspensions.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Guardiola's three main selection decisions will concern at left-back, centre-back and central midfield. Should David Silva not be fit enough, Ilkay Gundogan is most likely to replace him.

At centre-back it could be a toss-up between Stones and recent arrival Aymeric Laporte, with Nicolas Otamendi likely to take the other spot.

And at left-back Guardiola will have to decide whether to go for Oleksandr Zinchenko or Danilo. Zinchenko has been selected to play the games in which City are expected to do most of the attacking, while Danilo has come in for games where more defending is required, so it will be interesting to see who is selected to deal with Leicester, who are especially dangerous on the counter-attack.

Guardiola does not have too many other options at present, so further rotations ahead of games against Basel, Arsenal (twice), and Chelsea are hard to imagine.

LEICESTER CITY TEAM NEWS

Riyad Mahrez could make his return for Leicester after going on strike over the Foxes' refusal to sell him to Manchester City in January.

The winger has not trained for more than 10 days but while Claude Puel confirmed that he will not feature at the Etihad Stadium, it has been widely reported that he reported for duty on Friday and wants to play.

Leicester will be waiting to see if Ben Chilwell can return after missing last weekend's game with Swansea City, while Wes Morgan is building towards full fitness.

The Foxes have not won in their last two games, losing to Everton on January 31 and drawing with Swansea.

OPTA MATCH FACTS

Manchester City have lost 67 per cent of their home Premier League matches against Leicester (4 out of 6), their highest percentage of home defeats against any club in the Premier League.

Leicester City haven’t lost three consecutive league matches against Man City since August 1961.

The Citizens have scored at least three goals in each of their last five Premier League home games; the most they’ve done is six (December 2013), while the record in the division is seven games, by Manchester United in March 2010.

Leicester City haven’t collected a single point in any of their last nine Premier League matches against sides starting that day top of the league, losing all nine by an aggregate score of 3-20.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 25 home Premier League games (W20 D5); it’s the 14th such run of 25+ games in Premier League history, and the longest since Chelsea’s run of 26 that ended in April 2014.



After a seven-game unbeaten run on the road (W3 D4), the Foxes have picked up just one point from their last 12 available away in the Premier League (W0 D1 L3).



TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is 17:30 GMT (12:30 ET) on Saturday, February 10 and the game will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom

It will be shown on NBC and Universo in the United States, and on various channels around the world.