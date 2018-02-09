

Josh McDaniels joins list of coaches who've backed out of jobs



Josh McDaniels was the Colts' next head coach, supposedly, and then he wasn't. The Patriots reportedly convinced him to back out of a verbal agreement with Indy. With that, McDaniels joined a group of coaches, including his boss in New England, who acted on second thoughts.

SN lists a few of the biggest flip-flops, and not just in football.