Josh McDaniels joins list of coaches who've backed out of jobs
Josh McDaniels was the Colts' next head coach, supposedly, and then he wasn't. The Patriots reportedly convinced him to back out of a verbal agreement with Indy. With that, McDaniels joined a group of coaches, including his boss in New England, who acted on second thoughts.
DeCOURCY: McDaniels' immaturity flares up
SN lists a few of the biggest flip-flops, and not just in football.
1
2007: Billy Donovan
Donovan was coming off consecutive NCAA Tournament championships at Florida when the nearby Magic made him a mega-offer (reportedly $27.5 million) to be their new coach. Donovan said yes, then maybe, then no. A week after he said goodbye to Gainesville and hello to Orlando, he was saying hello again to UF. He eventually made it to the NBA with the Thunder in 2015.
2
2007: Dana Altman
Not only did Altman accept Arkansas' offer to coach men's basketball, he also joined in the "Woo, Pig Sooie" chant at his introductory presser in Fayetteville.
A day later, he was on his way back to Creighton, where he would coach three more seasons before moving to Oregon.
3
2006: Rich Rodriguez
Depending on who's telling the story, Rich Rod had agreed to leave West Virginia for Alabama in December 2006. Alabama people believed (as detailed in this 2016 AL.com report) he was coming; Rodriguez has maintained he never accepted any offer. He did agree to stay at WVU, though, but soon after left Morgantown for Michigan and then Arizona. Alabama, forced to regroup, got a pretty fair consolation prize: Nick Saban.
4
2006: Gregg Marshall
College of Charleston was ready to replace the retired Bobby Cremins (remember that name) in 2006 with Marshall, who had decided to move on from Winthrop. Marshall even held a press conference at C of C. One day later, Marshall was headed back to Winthrop, where he coached for one more season before taking the Wichita State job. That move worked out well for Marshall, to say the least.
5
2002: Bill Parcells
Parcells had his own moment of doubt after the 2001 season. The Tuna, then a Jets executive, was expected to replace the fired Tony Dungy as Buccaneers coach, but Parcells ultimately decided he didn't have enough energy to coach and took himself out of the running. (Read this New York Times story on the drama.) Tampa Bay then acquired Jon Gruden from the Raiders; Gruden led the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in the 2002 season. In 2003, Parcells got his second wind and took over as Cowboys coach.
6
2000: Bill Belichick
Belichick was named Jets coach in 1997, only to be elbowed out by his former (and future) boss, Bill Parcells. Belichick was supposed to be the Jets' coach in waiting after that. Following the 1999 season, the Patriots put a wrench into those plans by pursuing him. Parcells moved to the Jets' front office in response, elevating Belichick to HC of the NYJ. One day later, Belichick resigned, citing an epiphany he had during a workout at the Jets' facility. Now he's reportedly part of his own succession plan with McDaniels in Foxborough.
7
1995: Glen Mason
Glen Mason was Georgia's coach for about a week in December 1995 before he decided to return to Kansas, which took him back. A season later he was moving on to Minnesota, where he stayed for 10 mostly mediocre seasons. The Bulldogs turned to their fallback option, Jim Donnan, who lasted five seasons in Athens. Donnan begat Mark Richt, then a hotshot Florida State assistant. Richt, you might say, was the right choice for UGA.
8
1993: Bobby Cremins
Cremins left Georgia Tech in 1993 and accepted the men's basketball job at his alma mater, South Carolina. He had a change of heart three days later. Georgia Tech took him back and the Gamecocks turned to Eddie Fogler, a move that worked out well for them. Cremins retired from GT in 2000, only to unretire six years later when he took over at College of Charleston.
9
1985: Rollie Massimino
Massimino was ready to parlay Villanova's stunning upset of Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA Touranment championship game into an NBA job with his home-state New Jersey Nets, only to withdraw his handshake agreement with Nets owner Bernie Mann. (The New York Times had the details at the time.) Massimino said he just couldn't leave Villanova. "I guess I'll be here for life," he was quoted as saying. Seven years later, he was replacing Jerry Tarkanian at UNLV.