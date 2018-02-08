Youngest NZ Olympian didn't expect berth

Alice Robinson's Winter Olympics berth was so unlikely even she didn't have PyeongChang on her radar at the start of the season.

At 16, the alpine skier will be the youngest of New Zealand's 21 athletes to compete in South Korea from Friday.

The junior star only gained senior eligibility in mid-2017, punctuating her rookie season with giant slalom wins in the second tier North American Cup and FIS division.

Robinson, who will also compete in the slalom in PyeongChang, said her Olympic qualification came as a surprise.

"It wasn't really a big goal for this season," Robinson told reporters on Thursday.

"In the last few months, some of the results made a bit more realistic."

The ranking points Robinson accrued were the most by any Kiwi in their first year of senior international competition.

Too young to remember New Zealand's last Winter Games medal won in 1992 by fellow alpine skier Annelise Coberger, she is an outsider for a medal in PyeongChang.

But Robinson has vowed not to let herself be overawed by the occasion.

"The Olympics is probably a little different so it's probably a little bit overwhelming," Robinson said.

"But I think I can keep it all pretty calm for the Games and just try and focus on the task without being too distracted."