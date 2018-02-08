Tongan flagbearer makes return in Korea

Pita Taufatofua will be be back carrying the flag at the Olympic opening ceremony for Tonga in PyeongChang.

If you don't know the name, you'll remember the visual.

Taufatofua stole the show at the Rio 2016 opener by carrying the flag all oiled up and without a shirt, but given the freezing temperatures in PyeongChang he won't get away with a similar outfit on Friday.

"I want to still be alive for my race. It's going to be freezing, so I will be keeping nice and warm," the 34-year-old said.

After competing in Rio in taekwondo, Taufatofua will try his luck in cross-country skiing this time around as the sole Tongan in South Korea and the first of his nation to compete at Winter and Summer Games.

Meanwhile, Germany's Eric Frenzel has a full set of medals from the 2010 and 2014 Games and was chosen as his nation's flagbearer from a five-athlete shortlist by fellow athletes and the public.

Four-time Olympian luge slider Erin Hamlin was chosen by the other US team members for the honour.

"It is definitely a privilege and honour to be the one to lead the team and will be a very special moment," the 2014 bronze medallist and two-time world champion said.

Other flag bearers at the Parade of Nations will include 45-year-old Japanese ski-jumping legend Noriaki Kasai, Norwegian biathlete Emil Hegle Svendsen, alpine skier Anna Veith for Austria and figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Muir for Canada.

Virtue spoke of "a powerful, overwhelming sensation of pride and it's the ultimate honour and certainly the highlight of our career."

Russian athletes will meanwhile have to march behind a volunteer with the Olympic flag in the wake of doping-related sanctions.

North Korea and hosts South Korea will march behind a unification flag carried by the South's bobsledder Won Yun Jong and a yet to be named athlete from the North.