Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde insists he will not ask Luis Suarez to curb his "aggression" despite the risk of a ban for the Copa del Rey final.

Valverde not looking to curb Suarez attitude despite risks

The forward has earned eight yellow cards in all competitions this season and another in Thursday's cup semi-final second leg against Valencia would see him suspended for the final in April.

Suarez was banned for last year's final win over Deportivo Alaves, too, after being sent off in the last-four win over Atletico Madrid.

But Valverde says the way the former Liverpool star plays on the edge is a crucial part of the attacking set-up of his side.

"I've spoken with Luis Suarez about his character on the odd occasion," Valverde told a news conference. "The aggression he has in attack, with how he looks for space and goals, is good for us, even if sometimes it can lead to a booking or something.

"But now we've got a semi-final to play. Suarez is experienced and he knows how to look after himself. We're going to give everything to win. We will worry about the future later."

Suarez himself has admitted that the tie is far from over, following a 1-0 win for Barca at Camp Nou.

"It's a minimal advantage that we have because there are 90 minutes left," Suarez told reporters after the first leg.

"Valencia at home are always stronger and even more so in a Copa semi-final."

MORE:

Touzani takes on Barcelona youth star Xavi Simons

| Why does Pep Guardiola wear a yellow ribbon? The meaning behind Man City boss' gesture

| Coutinho: 'Incredible' that Messi improves every day

| Barcelona's Dembele on track to return before Chelsea clash



The loss of the Uruguayan would be a massive blow for Barcelona as well.

Since the turn of the year, Suarez has scored nine times in all competitions and leads the Catalans in goals in 2018 .