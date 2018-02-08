Senators' Burrows suspended for 10 games for kneeing Devils' Hall

Ottawa Senators forward Alex Burrows has been suspended for 10 games by the NHL.

The suspension stems from an altercation with New Jersey Devils winger Taylor Hall during Ottawa's 5-3 home victory Tuesday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Burrows kneed Hall in the head during a fight after the two fell to the ice "in a dangerous fashion". Burrows was upset following what was a legal check by Hall. Burrows was deemed to be the aggressor in the fight with Hall "at all times".

The league's department of player safety said Burrows was offered an in-person hearing, but he waived the right and will had his hearing for "aggressor/ kneeing" by phone. Burrows, 36, was suspended three games in 2014 for a hit on then-Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin. He was also been fined by the NHL in 2010, for comments toward a referee.

His latest suspension will begin Thursday with Ottawa's home game against the Predators.