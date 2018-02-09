National Signing Day is in the books for 2018, the first cycle to include an early signing period for college football recruits.

National Signing Day 2018: One big thing to watch from top 10 classes

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas all jostled for the top spot with impressive hauls in this cycle, though the Bulldogs took the No. 1 spot in those rankings, knocking Alabama from atop the rankings for the first time since 2011.

Using 247Sports' Composite rankings, Sporting News breaks down one big thing for every top-10 recruiting class of 2018:

1. Georgia

Five-stars: QB Justin Fields, RB Zamir White, T Cade Mays, DE Brenton Cox, G Jamaree Salyer, LB Adam Anderson, CB Tyson Campbell

One big thing: Georgia took the No. 1 spot from Alabama, the first school to do it since the Tide's run started in 2011. Kirby Smart built on an SEC championship by pulling in a class full of five-stars, led by Fields and White, who could be the next big thing at tailback. Campbell was Georgia's last five-star talent to commit, but flipping Otis Reese from Michigan and Quay Walker from Alabama — and luring Tommy Bush from Texas — were added bonuses to an incredible class.

2. Ohio State

Five-stars: T Nick Petit-Frere, DT Taron Vincent, S Tyreke Johnson

One big thing: The Buckeyes remained the class of the Big Ten with another impressive haul, which included a surprise commit from Petit-Frere. He should fit right in with the early enrollees already on campus. Ohio State has finished with the top Big Ten class every year under Urban Meyer, and that has allowed it to absorb several early entries to the NFL Draft. In other words, the beat goes on in Columbus.

3. Texas

Five-stars: S Caden Stearns, S B.J. Foster

One big thing: Four-star running back Keaontay Ingram added to a Texas-sized haul for Tom Herman. The Longhorns landed 19 in-state recruits with at least four-star rankings, 15 of whom hail from Texas. That's more than double the six four-star or better in-state recruits from the 2017 cycle. Herman emphasized at Big 12 Media Day last summer the goal was to make Texas a "really cool place" to come.

4. Penn State

Five-stars: DE Micah Parsons, WR Justin Shorter, RB Ricky Slade

One big thing: Penn State had the No. 40 class 10 years ago. Now, it has the second-ranked Big Ten class and the highest-ranked class since the Nittany Lions ranked seventh in 2006. James Franklin continues to show he has the chops to compete on the recruiting trail with the other Big Ten contenders in the division.

5. Clemson

Five-stars: QB Trevor Lawrence, DE Xavier Thomas, DE K.J. Henry, T Jackson Carman, WR Derion Kendick

One big thing: Clemson's national reach can no longer be understated. The Tigers landed the top player in South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Florida and Alabama. Dabo Swinney can use that to sell his next class, too. The beat goes on for a program built to challenge for national championships for the foreseeable future.

6. Alabama

Five-stars: CB Patrick Surtain Jr., DE Eyabi Anoma

One big thing: There's no reason for panic, given the Crimson Tide still put together a loaded class — and several key pieces from 2017 contributed to the College Football Playoff championship game (including Tua Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III). Surtain was the best player left on the board, and flipping him from LSU was a big get for the Crimson Tide.

7. USC

Five-stars: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, LB Palaie Gaoteote, QB J.T. Daniels, CB Olaijah Griffin

One big thing: The Trojans landed Gaoteote and Griffin on National Signing Day, part of a late charge that helped put the Trojans among the top 10 classes. It was a much-needed class not just for USC but for the Pac-12, and Clay Helton delivered. This one will be under pressure to put USC on the next level — and it has the talent to do it.

8. Miami (Fla.)

Five-stars: RB Lorenzo Lingard

One big thing: The Hurricanes didn't finish the way they wanted to with three straight losses in 2017, but Mark Richt has the Canes pointed back in the right direction. Need evidence? Miami grabbed two four-star wide receivers and tight ends, a four-star quarterback and four- and five-star running backs. With Florida and Florida State making transitions to new coaches, Miami has an opportunity to keep that momentum going on and off the field in 2018.

9. Oklahoma

Five-stars: OT Brey Walker

One big thing: This isn't even a full cycle for Lincoln Riley, considering when he took over for Bob Stoops. He showed reach by landing three four-star recruits from Florida in IMG Academy players Brendan Radley-Hiles (CB) and T.J. Pledger (APB) and St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Nik Bonitto.

10. Notre Dame

Five-stars: None

One big thing: That's back-to-back top-10 classes for the Irish, and they signed 20 players during the early signing period. Brian Kelly pieced together a class built around four-star cornerback Houston Griffith from IMG Academy and receiver Kevin Austin of North Broward Prep in Pompano Beach, Fla. Kelly hasn't lost his touch in selling the Irish as a national brand.