Ryan Shazier will be part of Steelers in 2018 in 'one way or the other'

"I expect Ryan is going to be here one way or the other and have a role with the team one way or the other in 2018, for sure," Steelers owner Art Rooney II said of the injured linebacker Wednesday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Shazier, who is still recovering from a back injury in early December, would be entering the fifth year on his initial contract. After earning $9.56 million over his first NFL seasons, Shazier will count $8.7 million against the Steelers' salary cap after the team exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract last year.

Speaking to a small group of reporters, Rooney also said he expects quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to play at least two more seasons. The 36-year-old quarterback, who is coming off his 14th NFL season, has been the subject of retirement rumors since joking in October that maybe he "doesn't have it anymore" following a five-interception game against the Jaguars. Roethlisberger's current contract runs through the 2019 season. Rooney said Wednesday he'd like "to figure out how" to extend Roethlisberger's contract.

"We’ll address that at the right time," Rooney said of Roethlisberger's contract. "But bottom line is we’re excited that’s the way he feels and look forward to continue to work with him and hopefully get a couple more rings for him.

"When you’re dealing with somebody at this stage of his career, I’m not sure we’ve ever dealt with a quarterback that we’re extending at this age," Rooney added. "So there’s no precedent where we are.

"Look, we have a great relationship with Ben. We’ll talk through things. The important thing is he wants to be here and he wants to continue beyond the contract. That’s great."