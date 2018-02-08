Jason Day broke his 20-month winless streak at Torrey Pines two weeks ago and he is targeting more major success.

Jason Day wants to be a 'multiple major champion'

Former world number one Day defeated Alex Noren in a lengthy play-off for the 11th triumph in what has been a mercurial career.

The Australian won the US PGA Championship in 2015 but has battled injuries and struggled for consistency in recent years, and now he wants further success on the biggest stage.

"I think 11 [wins] is not enough. I think it's very small," Day said at a media conference ahead of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Wednesday.

"And I'm not being disrespectful to anyone else [but] I look at 11 and I think that's a very small number of wins. I want to be a multiple major champion. It would be nice to get the Grand Slam, for sure. But anything above 20 is good.

"But you've got to set yourself a high, high goal. Because if you set yourself one, it may take your whole career and you finally get one at the end of your career. So somewhere in the 30s would be fantastic, I think that's a really good career."

Day feels in good form and believes he could steal another win this weekend, but confessed he regularly struggles for motivation.

He said: "This is one that I feel like I can capture. I'm able to play well enough here and get myself in contention, I think I'll be able to hopefully get over the line one day, but I just want to keep adding to the total of numbers of wins.

"I have desire issues all the time. It's in our human nature - some days we wake up and we want to go to the gym and some days we wake up and go, 'Oh, I don't want to go to the gym.'

"It's the same thing, you wake up sometimes you're like, 'Yeah, I want to go out and [beat] everyone today.' And some days you wake up and you're like, 'Ugh, it feels like just a normal day.'"