The National Signing Day tension lasted 10 minutes at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., with Georgia and Alabama at the epicenter of it all. Five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell chose Georgia. A few minutes later, fellow five-star cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. chose Alabama.

National Signing Day 2018: Kirby Smart's recruiting touch means Georgia built to last

In other words, get used to this sequence.

Georgia wrapped up the nation's top recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports' Composite rankings on Wednesday, holding off defending national champion Alabama, which had the top class every year since 2011. Steve Wiltfong, director of recruiting for 247Sports, sees this battle continuing over the next several seasons — with Georgia staying in the thick of that signing day drama.

"They're not going anywhere," Wiltfong told Sporting News. "Kirby Smart seems to have the Midas touch. He's not a closer. He's a starting pitcher on the recruiting trail."

Wiltfong put it this way: Georgia's best recruiter is its head coach. Smart developed that reputation as Nick Saban's top recruiter at Alabama, and he has taken that energetic approach into the cycle, which now includes an early signing period.

The Bulldogs dominated the headlines on Dec. 21 by taking an early led by landing four in-state, five-star recruits. That included flipping quarterback Justin Fields from Penn State, defensive end Brenton Cox from Ohio State and linebacker Adam Anderson from LSU.

"The home cooking is great for Georgia right now," Wiltfong said. "It's a place where everyone is coming in to recruit including their SEC rivals and Clemson. They stayed diligent, stayed on those guys, chipped away and ultimately signed them."

That momentum continued into National Signing Day with players such as Campbell and four-star linebacker Otis Reese, who also stayed with Georgia over Michigan. Georgia also flipped linebacker Quay Walker from Alabama and surprised by grabbing Tommy Bush, a Baylor lean with Texas in the mix.

While Georgia did put up a fence of sorts around the state, No. 1 pro-style quarterback Trevor Lawrence — who hails Cartersville, Ga. — chose Clemson.

The Bulldogs, however, landed Fields, the top dual-threat quarterback in the country. That's going to add intrigue, considering five-star quarterback Jake Fromm took the starting job from Jacob Eason, who has since transferred to Washington . Wiltfong doesn't see that potential competition as a negative, pointing to last spring as an example.

"There was buzz that Fromm was moving ahead of (Eason) anyway," Wiltfong said. "Competition is what keeps your program hungry. If there's competition in all your positions including your quarterback room, then chances are you're going to get your best out of whoever you start."

That's going to be the key for the Bulldogs in the head-to-head battles to come with the Crimson Tide, both on and off the field. Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in an overtime thriller in the College Football Playoff championship in January, but the general feeling is rematches will follow, as early as the 2018 SEC championship game.

Smart seems intent on expanding on that in-state success to push Georgia's brand outside SEC country. Smart talked about that philosophy before the championship game against Alabama.

"We've got a great brand," Smart said . "We've got Atlanta, Georgia, which is 70 miles from our campus, and there's a lot of access to the Atlanta airport. When you start talking about kids that want to play in the SEC, they want to play on the big stage, and they want to be able to get to and from home very easily, there's nowhere better to play than Georgia. So you're able to go to Philly and get a Mark Webb or D'Andre Swift."

Wiltfong said the key for Georgia to stay in that hunt will be showing an ability to flip its roster. Saban mastered the technique at Alabama, and the result is five national championships in nine seasons.

"It's focusing on making sure the depth at their program at every position is where they want it," Wiltfong said. "Alabama is rarely thin because they recruit so well across the board they are able to sustain six linebacker injuries until they get healthy and go out and win a national championship. For Georgia, it's about being able to do that in the future."

In other words, get used to this sequence. There's more drama to come.