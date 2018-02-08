As if acquiring Giancarlo Stanton wasn't enough, the Yankees have added another star to their roster.

Yankees acquire Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in trade with Rangers

The Rangers on Wednesday traded Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the Yankees for future considerations.



We have acquired INF @DangeRussWilson from the Rangers in exchange for future considerations. Wilson is expected to be at camp in March.



+⚾️ pic.twitter.com/NRyksQeQtl

— New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 7, 2018



Wilson, who is expected to appear at the team's Grapefruit League camp in Tampa later this month, took to Twitter to share the news and thank the Rangers for giving him the opportunity to play.

"I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers and (GM) Jon Daniels for drafting me and giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again," Wilson said in a statement. "Growing up taking grounders, hitting BP, and throwing deep post routes in football early in the mornings at 6 am with my dad and brother is where my love of sports came from and those memories stick with me every morning I wake up. During my two springs with the Rangers, I was reminded just how much I love the game.

"While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today. I’ve learned so much on the baseball field that translates to my game physically and mentally playing Quarterback in the NFL. I thank the Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family! While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to be a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers."

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman described the move as a "unique opportunity for us to learn from an extraordinary athlete."

"We've admired Russell's career from afar for quite some time," Cashman said in a statement. "After talking to a number of our players, there is a genuine excitement in having Russell join us for a short time in camp. We are all looking forward to gaining insight into how he leads teammates toward a common goal, prepares on a daily basis for the rigors of his sport, and navigates the successes and failures of a season."

Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowl player, hit .228 with five home runs in 315 minor league at-bats during the 2010 and '11 seasons.

The Yankees open spring training play under new manager Aaron Boone against the Tigers on Feb. 23.