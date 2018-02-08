Willy Hernangomez got his wish.

NBA trade news: Knicks send Willy Hernangomez to Hornets

The Knicks have traded the first-team 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie center to the Hornets for two second-round draft picks, the Knicks announced Wednesday.

The two picks are in 2020 and '21.

Hernangomez blossomed in his rookie season, ultimately playing in 72 games and averaging 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, he had somewhat of a falling out with coach Jeff Hornacek and saw his playing time plummet this season.

The Knicks center has played in just 25 games, averaging 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. It got so bad that Hernangomez asked New York for a trade. That trade came Wednesday.

In addition to the two draft picks, the Knicks also received O'Bryant, who is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 36 games for the Hornets this season.

This comes one day after New York lost All-Star Kristaps Porzingis to a season-ending ACL injury in the Knicks' loss to the Bucks.