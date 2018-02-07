Josh McDaniels will not be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

McDaniels burns Colts, to remain Patriots OC

McDaniels has decided not to take the job, instead remaining as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator.

The Colts announced on Tuesday they had agreed to terms with McDaniels to be their new head coach. In fact, they had set up an introductory press conference to announce his hiring on Wednesday.

However, the team confirmed later on Tuesday that McDaniels had decided against taking up the role of head coach.

"After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team," a statement read.

"Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organisation on and off the field."

McDaniels, 41, has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Patriots since 2012, and held the same job in New England from 2006-08 before landing the head job with the Denver Broncos for the 2009 season. He went just 11-17 before being fired midway through his second season in Denver.