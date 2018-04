Horacio Zeballos made an early exit at the Ecuador Open on a rain-hit Tuesday in Quito.

Zeballos makes early exit in Quito

The Argentine fifth seed suffered a 6-4 7-6 (10-8) loss to Brazilian Thiago Monteiro in the first round.

In the only other match completed Tuesday, Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena beat Italian Federico Gaio 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in a battle of two qualifiers.

Yannick Hanfmann was serving for the first set when his clash against Roberto Quiroz was stopped, while Gerald Melzer and Marco Cecchinato had played one game.