\Josh McDaniels will not be the next head coach of the Colts.

Josh McDaniels burns Colts, to remain Patriots OC, report says

According to ESPN, McDaniels has decided not to take the job and to remain as the Patriots' offensive coordinator.



Stunner: Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels has decided NOT to accept Colts’ HC job and will remain with New England, sources told ESPN.

The Colts announced Tuesday, they had agreed to terms with McDaniels to be their new head coach. In fact, they had set up an introductory press conference to announce his hiring Wednesday.

According to ESPN, Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave McDaniels a raise to remain as New England's OC and wanted to burn the Colts for starting the Deflategate saga.



In the past 48 hours, Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with Josh McDaniels and ultimately wound up sweetening his contract, helping to entice him to remain in New England, per sources. Bill Belichick has his OC back.

Text from one league source: “That’s Kraft putting it to the Colts again. He will forever try and (expletive) that place ever since deflate gate.”

McDaniels, 41, has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Patriots since 2012, and held the same job in New England from 2006-08 before landing the head job with the Broncos for the 2009 season. He went just 11-17 before being fired midway through his second season in Denver.

The Colts officially cancelled McDaniels' introductory press conference at 8:40 p.m. ET Tuesday and released a statement on the situation.

"After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team," the statement read. "Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organization on and off the field."

