Rangers vs. Bruins: Time, TV channel, how to watch online

Two Original Six franchises trending in different directions meet head-to-head, with one seeking retribution.

The Bruins, the NHL's team of the last two months, haven't been able to solve the Rangers so far this season, dropping each of their first two meetings. In the third and final matchup of the year, Boston has unfinished business to solve Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Bruins enter in the midst of a 9-1-1 stretch, with their only loss in regulation since Dec. 2 coming a week ago against the Ducks. The Blueshirts, meanwhile, have been in dire straits in the new year, having won just three times in regulation. The slump has caused them to slip in the Metropolitan Division playoff race and spurned rumors about a veteran sell-off before the trade deadline.

If the general manager Jeff Gorton does hit the refresh button, it'll mark the first time in the salary cap era the Rangers are undergoing a tricky rebuild on the fly.

Look no further than the Bruins for such a success story.

Rangers vs. Bruins

Time: 7 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 6

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: NBCSN

