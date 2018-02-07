The U.S. team is into the quarterfinals at the Davis Cup for the third straight season as it tries to win the title for the first time since 2007.

Davis Cup 2018: Quarterfinals schedule, how to watch the U.S.

Behind top 20 ranked players Sam Querrey and John Isner, the U.S. cruised past Serbia in the opening round 3-1. Both Querrey and Isner won their singles matches and the deciding victory came in doubles as Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson took care of business in straight sets.

The U.S. is set to face last year's runner-up, Belgium, for a chance to reach its first semifinal since 2012.

The countries have faced off four times in Davis Cup history, with the U.S. winning each one, the most recent in 2005, when Andy Roddick, James Blake and Bob and Mike Bryan defeated the Belgians 4-1.

Schedule

The U.S. team's match against Belgium is slated to go from Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8. The match is scheduled to be held somewhere in the United States, but that and the times have yet to be set. Check back for updates on the Davis Cup schedule.

How to watch

The broadcast and channel information hasn't been officially announced yet, but in the past — including the opening round of the tournament — fans have been able to tune into the Tennis Channel to see Querrey, Isner and the returning Jack Sock hit the court. Check back for the latest broadcast updates.