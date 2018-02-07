Pistons' Willie Reed suspended 6 games for domestic violence incident

Center Willie Reed, who was recently acquired by the Pistons in a blockbuster trade along with Blake Griffin and Brice Johnson, has been suspended for six games for a "domestic violence incident" that occurred Aug. 5 in Miami, the league announced Tuesday.

Reed's wife declined to press charges for the incident, saying it was "blown out of proportion." However, police did arrive at the scene and took down a detailed account of what happened.

According to their report, Reed's wife said she wanted a divorce and the player allegedly knocked her down in a struggle over her purse and dragged her around their apartment until the purse strap broke.

In addition, according to the police report, Reed dragged his wife to the ground by her hair and then grabbed her wrist and twisted her arm to get her to the floor when she tried to take their son with her out of the apartment.

Reed denied he ever laid his hands on his wife, who police said had marks on her left wrist, biceps, back and chest.

Initially charged with misdemeanor battery, Reed entered a pre-trial diversion program in October.

The 27-year-old center signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Clippers before the season. It is unclear what the Pistons' plans are for him in the future.