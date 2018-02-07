

Mexicans Abroad Minute: Goals from Chicharito, Raul Jimenez, Layun's debut headline best weekend of 2017-18 Mexico fans have to be feeling good after the weekend, with El Tri's international stars turning in the best weekend of the 2017-18 season as a whole. The weekend saw two of Mexico's forwards find the back of the net. West Ham United's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez continued to make his case for a starting role, scoring in the Hammers' 3-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion. Things were far better for Raul Jimenez's team as he capped off Benfica's 5-1 smashing of Rio Ave with a goal of his own. It's the second goal of the league season for the 26-year-old with both coming in 2018. Just a week after making a move to Sevilla in the winter market, Miguel Layun made his debut for the La Liga club. Layun went the full 90 minutes playing at right back but Sevilla suffered a lopsided 5-1 defeat to to Eibar. Still, after such a tough time finding minutes at Porto, the defender has to be happy to see the field. Luuk de Jong's hat trick helped PSV to a 4-0 victory over Zwolle with Hirving Lozano setting up the first two goals. Lozano is still leading the league in scoring with 12 tallies on the season and likely would have added to that count had he not been taken out by Mickey van der Hart, earning the PEC goalkeeper a red card. The weekend also saw Marco Fabian return from a long injury absence and play for Frankfurt, joining Carlos Salcedo on the field during the club's 3-0 loss to Augsburg.

Mexico fans have to be feeling good after the weekend, with El Tri's international stars turning in the best weekend of the 2017-18 season as a whole.

The weekend saw two of Mexico's forwards find the back of the net. West Ham United's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez continued to make his case for a starting role, scoring in the Hammers' 3-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Things were far better for Raul Jimenez's team as he capped off Benfica's 5-1 smashing of Rio Ave with a goal of his own. It's the second goal of the league season for the 26-year-old with both coming in 2018.

Just a week after making a move to Sevilla in the winter market, Miguel Layun made his debut for the La Liga club.

Layun went the full 90 minutes playing at right back but Sevilla suffered a lopsided 5-1 defeat to to Eibar. Still, after such a tough time finding minutes at Porto, the defender has to be happy to see the field.

Luuk de Jong's hat trick helped PSV to a 4-0 victory over Zwolle with Hirving Lozano setting up the first two goals.

Lozano is still leading the league in scoring with 12 tallies on the season and likely would have added to that count had he not been taken out by Mickey van der Hart, earning the PEC goalkeeper a red card.

The weekend also saw Marco Fabian return from a long injury absence and play for Frankfurt, joining Carlos Salcedo on the field during the club's 3-0 loss to Augsburg.

Check out the latest edition of Mexicans Abroad Minute, Goal's weekly feature taking just 60 seconds to look at how Mexicans in Europe are performing, by clicking play on the video above. Next week could bring Hector Moreno's debut with Real Sociedad, plus Hector Herrera, Diego Reyes and Jesus Corona will be in action in the UEFA Champions League. Make sure to join us then for a recap of the action.

Check out the latest edition of Mexicans Abroad Minute, Goal's weekly feature taking just 60 seconds to look at how Mexicans in Europe are performing, by clicking play on the video above. Next week could bring Hector Moreno's debut with Real Sociedad, plus Hector Herrera, Diego Reyes and Jesus Corona will be in action in the UEFA Champions League. Make sure to join us then for a recap of the action.

