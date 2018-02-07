The NBA trade deadline arrives Thursday, and the Celtics appear primed to make a splash.

NBA trade rumors: Celtics seek extra first-rounder to acquire Lou Williams or Tyreke Evans

According to the New York Times, Boston seeks an extra first-round pick in this year's draft in order to acquire either Lou Williams from the Clippers or Tyreke Evans from the Grizzlies.

The report says the Celtics are interested in dealing Marcus Smart to obtain the first-round pick, and the Nuggets are among the teams interested. Smart has become expendable with the rise of Terry Rozier.

According to ESPN.com, the Celtics are among four teams favored to land Evans before the deadline. Boston also just signed Greg Monroe after he agreed to a contract buyout last week with the Suns.

Evans is averaging 19.5 points, five rebounds and five assists per game this season. The Grizzlies have been sitting him lately, causing many to wonder if a trade is looming.

Williams has also been the subject of numerous trade rumors while enjoying a breakout season. The Los Angeles guard is averaging 23.3 points per game, including a 50-point game in January.

The Celtics are trying to gather enough star power and depth to compete for a championship this season. Williams or Evans would provide them with more scoring, which is something they may need in a potential matchup against the Warriors.