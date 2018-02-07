It's NHL trade rumor season. Each week before the Feb. 26 trade deadline, Lyle Richardson's Rumor Roundup column serves as a one-stop guide to the latest rumblings around the league.

NHL Rumor Roundup: Rangers, Islanders face different priorities at trade deadline

The Rangers are moving closer to becoming sellers before the Feb. 26 trade deadline. Reports emerged Monday indicating veteran winger Rick Nash submitted his 18-team no-trade list.

Over the weekend, the New York Post's Larry Brooks reported the Rangers were willing to absorb up to half of the remainder of Nash's $7.8 million salary cap hit. He speculated the Predators, Stars, Blues, Sharks, Penguins and Blue Jackets (Nash's former club) could be interested in the 33-year-old winger.

While former Predators captain Mike Fisher recently announced he was coming out of retirement, general manager David Poile could still shop for a top-six scoring winger. Rumors about the Blues and Sharks seeking a scorer have circulated for weeks, but they could be reluctant to part with young players for an aging playoff rental.

When the Penguins were struggling back in December, there was talk of GM Jim Rutherford shopping for scoring depth. But with his club having improved in recent weeks, Rutherford could instead consider adding an experienced third-line center. The Stars could consider Nash as an option to bolster struggling veteran center Jason Spezza's scoring game.

Sitting 29th in goals-for per game (2.52) and 31st in power-play percentage (14.4), the Jackets need offensive help. Clinging to a wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference, they're in danger of tumbling out of postseason contention. It remains to be seen, however, if a reunion with Nash is in the cards.

Nash isn't the only notable Ranger who could soon be on the move. Brooks also reported there's mutual interest between the Blueshirts and Lightning regarding a possible deal involving defenseman Ryan McDonagh. As with Nash, the Rangers are willing to absorb up to half of the 28-year-old McDonagh's annual cap hit ($4.7 million) for a suitable return.

The Rangers want to get younger and the Bolts are deep in promising talent. They've dealt with other in the past and could do so again. At the 2014 trade deadline, the Lightning shipped Martin St. Louis to New York for Ryan Callahan.

Isles need help reaching playoffs

With Islanders center John Tavares eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, his trade status became a point of interest in the NHL rumor mill. If Tavares and the Islanders couldn't agree upon a new contact by the trade deadline, some pundits wondered if general manager Garth Snow would trade his captain, rather that risk losing him to free agency this summer for nothing.

Snow, however, is willing to take that risk. Last Thursday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the Isles GM doesn't intend to move Tavares by Feb. 26. The Islanders will instead spend the time leading up to July 1 attempting to get him under contract.

This shouldn't come as any surprise. Tavares, 27, is in his playing prime and on pace for a career-best 40-goal, 90-point campaign. They want to ensure he spends his entire career as an Islander. They're also loaded with promising young talent and will soon be constructing a new arena at Belmont Park.

Tavares and the Islanders aren't close to hammering out a new deal yet, but initial discussions between the two sides are reportedly cordial. Meanwhile, he's publicly praised the organization for its depth and potential and is pleased about the coming new arena.

While Tavares won't be moved at the deadline, his free-agent status is reportedly affecting the trade market. The Athletic's Craig Custance believes some teams, such as the Sharks and Blues, want to retain sufficient salary-cap space this summer in case Tavares tests the UFA market. They could be reluctant to acquire players with term remaining on their contracts.

With the Islanders battling to remain in playoff contention this season, Snow could attempt to improve his roster by the deadline. Picking up a key player or two could not only help the Isles clinch a playoff spot, but perhaps convince Tavares that the front office is intent on building a winner.

The Isles desperately need to improve their defensive game. As for Feb. 5, their goals-against per game (3.63) and shot-against per game (35.6) were the highest in the league. If those stats don't improve soon, they can forget about reaching the playoffs.

The market for quality goaltenders is thin this season, with Detroit's Petr Mrazek the most notable believed available. Buffalo's Robin Lehner briefly surfaced in the rumor mill, but his performance is among the few bright spots in an otherwise miserable season for the Sabres. They'll likely retain him. Same goes for Carolina's Cam Ward as the Hurricanes jockey with the Islanders for a wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

Snow could find a better market for defensemen. The Red Wings are expected to move impending free agent Mike Green, though he'd have to waive his no-trade clause to accept a trade to the Isles. Blue Jackets rearguard Jack Johnson recently requested a trade if he didn't get more playing time. The Jackets, however, could seek a scoring forward for Johnson, or perhaps ask for one of the Isles' two first-round picks in the 2018 Draft and then flip it elsewhere for a scorer.