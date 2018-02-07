Courtois counters talk of Chelsea player revolt against Conte

Thibaut Courtois has countered talk of a player revolt at Chelsea against under-fire boss Antonio Conte by claiming “we believe in him”.

The Italian coach finds himself teetering on the brink at Stamford Bridge following back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Watford.

A 23-year low has been hit on the back of two crushing setbacks, with the reigning Premier League champions looking a shadow of the side which swept aside all before them in 2016-17.

Conte has cut a frustrated figure throughout a faltering defence of that crown, with suggestions that he has lost the dressing room and support of owner Roman Abramovich.

Courtois has, however, suggested that the Chelsea squad remain fully supportive of their boss, telling the club’s official website: “We had some good games, a lot of draws and two losses and we have to find our form from before the new year again, and hopefully it will get better.

“We believe in him [Conte] and we believe in our team.

“We have two bad results and we just try to get back, regroup and just continue.

“We showed that we wanted to fight even with 10 men [in a 4-1 defeat to Watford] and that shows we have character, but when you lose twice like that it is not good and there are questions raised, but we go back to training with the manager, and training well and turn this situation around.

“Obviously we are disappointed with the two results we have had in the last week, obviously it is not good but we have to regroup in training, have heads high and continue the hard work and just continue what we were doing.

“We have now two bad losses but we are a team with the manager, and everyone is positive about that, and we will try to do our best to win next week.”

Chelsea are next in action on February 12 against West Brom.

It remains to be seen whether Conte will still be at the helm for that fixture, but one potential successor has ruled out a move to Stamford Bridge this season.

Goal revealed earlier on Tuesday that former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has no intention of returning to coaching midway through a campaign, with any offers put to him set to be considered in the summer.