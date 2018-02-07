Sporting Kansas City has announced the signing of Chilean international midfielder Felipe Gutierrez as a designated player.

Sporting KC signs Chile international midfielder Felipe Gutierrez

Gutierrez, 27, joins Sporting KC from La Liga side Real Betis on a three-year contract through 2020 with an option for 2021.

“Felipe has a tremendous amount of experience playing in very difficult environments in top-level competitions,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a club release.

“He also possesses the DNA that we look for in players that fit our style. He is excited about joining the club and we are ecstatic for him to be a part of our team.”

Gutierrez has been capped 35 times by Chile, and represented his country at the 2014 World Cup and during La Roja's successful 2015 Copa America campaign.

MORE:

Fire sign Serbian international Katai from Deportivo Alaves

| NBA fan Boateng: No one plays better than the Golden State Warriors

| Americans Abroad: Johannsson seizes chance, Pulisic picks up assist



The Quintero, Chile native made eight appearances in 2018 World Cup qualifying as La Roja ultimately fell short of qualifying for Russia.

On the club level, Gutierrez has played for Universidad Catolica in his native country, as well as Dutch side FC Twente and Brazilian club Internacional, where he was on loan for most of the 2017 season.