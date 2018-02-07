Former England international, Chris Sutton has mocked the attitude of Riyad Mahrez since his failed move to Manchester City.

Chris Sutton mocks 'big baby' Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez embarked on a self-imposed strike since the botched switch, missing Leicester City last two games against Everton and Swansea City including several training sessions.

He last featured for the King Power Stadium outfit on January 20 against Watford where he scored one of the two goals that propelled his side past the Hornets.

And Sutton has advised the winger to put the disappointment behind him and see out his contract with the club.

"He's a big baby isn't he? Leicester has put him on the map,” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"He's disappointed not to go to a bigger club, I understand that, but he has to see out his contract - so get on with it.

"He is letting his managers and his team-mates down."