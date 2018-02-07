Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is now the Colts' newest coach.

Colts make it official, hire Josh McDaniels as new coach

Indianapolis made the announcement Tuesday, just two days after McDaniels and the Patriots lost Super Bowl 52 to the Eagles.



We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach!



Press conference scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FIzhqIf2y4

— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 6, 2018



The news isn't a surprise, since it has been widely reported that McDaniels and the Colts were in talks about the hire since before the Super Bowl. But now that the season is over, the Colts can make it official.

McDaniels was 11-17 in an ill-fated two-year run as the Broncos' head coach in 2009-10.

He had two stints as the Patriots' offensive coordinator, covering nine seasons, and has been instrumental in Tom Brady's success.

The Colts likely want that same success with Andrew Luck, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury for the entire 2017 season.

McDaniels' hire comes one day after the Lions hired Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, leaving New England searching for two important new hires.