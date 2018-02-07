Grab your biscuits and leashes, because the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is quickly approaching.

Everything you need to know about the 2018 Westminster Dog Show

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about the event, which began in 1877.

What is the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is an annual competition featuring nearly 3,000 dogs who are judged against their own breed's standards. Basically, the dogs need to come as close as possible to what the event considers the perfect iteration of the type of dog.

Breed rounds take place at Piers 92 and 94, while Madison Square Garden hosts the Best In Show and group rounds.

The competition features seven different breed groups: hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting, working and terrier.

The Best In Show competition, which includes the Masters Obedience Championship, isn't the only bone the Kennel Club throws to vying contestants; before the two-day main event, the club also hosts a "Meet and Compete" event, featuring the Masters Agility Championship and a Meet the Breed Session.

History of the Westminster Dog Show

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show predates the invention of the light bulb, the automobile and the zipper, and was initially held on May 8, 1877. The first show consisted of just gun dogs by a group of hunters who met regularly at Westminster Hotel. Original prizes for winning the show varied, with one such reward being pearl-handled pistols.

They formed the Westminster Kennel Club shortly after, and became the first club to join the American Kennel Club (AKC), formed in 1884. Popularity of the show continued to grow, eventually necessitating a cap of entrants at 2,800 and a move to Madison Square Garden for the main event.

The show began airing on television in 1948 and has been broadcast nationally since on USA Network, NBC or Fox.

Westminster Dog Show Winners

Terriers have been the most common winning breed of Best In Show, as that breed has won Best in Show 46 times. The second-most common is Sporting, with 19 wins, then Working with 15.

Previous Best in Show winners



Year Winner

Breed

Group

2006

Ch. Rocky Top's Sundance Kid

Bull Terrier (Colored)

Terrier

2007

Ch. Felicity's Diamond Jim

Spaniel (English Springer)

Sporting

2008

Ch. K-Run's Park Me In First

Beagle (15 Inch)

Hound

2009

Ch. Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee

Sussex Spaniel

Sporting

2010

Ch. Roundtown Mercedes of Maryscot

Scottish Terrier

Terrier

2011

GCH Foxcliffe Hickory Wind

Scottish Deerhound

Hound

2012

GCH Palacegarden Malachy

Pekingese Toy

Toy

2013

GCH Banana Joe V Tani Kazari

Affenpinscher

Toy

2014

GCH Afterall Painting The Sky

Fox Terrier (Wire)

Terrier

2015

Ch. Tashtins Lookin For Trouble

Beagle (15 Inch)

Hound

2016

GCH Vjk-Myst Garbonita's California Journey

Pointer (German Shorthaired)

Sporting

2017

GCH CH Lockenhaus' Rumor Has It V Kenlyn

German Shepherd

Herding



(Rumor, 2017 Best in Show winner)

Crufts, in Birmingham, England, is the largest dog show in the world, lasting four days. This year's competition begins March 8.

Hound Group PLACEMENT

BREED

NAME

1st

Norwegian Elkhounds

GCH CH Vin-Melca's Daggarwood Delight

2nd

Basset Hounds

GCH CH Blossomhil's Topsfield Sanchu A Little Princess

3rd

American Foxhounds

GCH CH Kiarry's Stonewall Jackson

4th

Borzois

GCHS CH Belisarius Jp My Sassy Girl

Toy Group

PLACEMENT

BREED

NAME

1st

Pekingese

GCHB CH Pequest Pickwick

2nd

Pugs

GCH CH Hill Country's Let's Get Ready To Rumble

3rd

Chihuahuas (Smooth Coat)

GCH CH Sonnus Filho (Sanchez)

4th

Affenpinschers

GCHB CH Tamarin Tailback

Non-Sporting Group

PLACEMENT

BREED

NAME

1st

Poodles (Miniature)

GCHB CH Danfour Avalon As If

2nd

Boston Terriers

GCH CH Sabe's Simply Invincible

3rd

Bichons Frises

GCH CH Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love

4th

French Bulldogs

GCH CH Haloridge's Cruisin The Open Sea

Herding Group

PLACE

BREED

NAME

1st

German Shepherd Dogs

GCH CH Lockenhaus' Rumor Has It V Kenlyn

2nd

Pulik

GCHB CH Cordmaker Mister Blue Sky

3rd

Pembroke Welsh Corgis

GCH CH Coventry Allure At Wyndstar

4th

Border Collies

GCHP CH Majestic Elite Clever Endeavor

Sporting Group

PLACE

BREED

NAME

1st

Setters (Irish)

GCH CH Vermilion's Sea Breeze

2nd

Wirehaired Pointing Griffons

GCH CH Whiskeytown Dalwhinnie Brie SH CGC

3rd

Retrievers (Golden)

GCH CH Tamarack And Blueprint's Defying Gravity

4th

Spaniels (Irish Water)

GCHB CH Beaufield's Boundary Water At Poole's Ide

Working Group

PLACE

BREED

NAME

1st

Boxers

GCH CH Mephisto's Speak Of The Devil

2nd

Akitas

GCH CH Mojo's Continuation Of A Myth

3rd

Standard Schnauzers

GCHS CH Wunderkind One Golden Moment

4th

Bernese Mountain Dogs

GCHS CH Villairns Tag You're It NDD RN

Terrier Group

PLACE

BREED

NAME

1st

Norwich Terriers

GCHS CH Taliesin Twice As Nice

2nd

West Highland White Terriers

GCH CH Lotrando Sunshine Celebration

3rd

American Staffordshire Terriers

GCHG CH Roadhouse's Life Of The Party CA DN CGCA

4th

Norfolk Terriers

GCH CH Yarrow Venerie Winning Ticket



Westminster Dog Show 2018 schedule, TV coverage

Various stages of the show will air on select channels. Check our comprehensive TV schedule with live-streaming options. Here is the daily schedule of events at the Westminster Kennel Club (all times Eastern):

Meet & Compete

On Feb. 10, the Masters Agility Competition goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Meet the Breeds lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Agility championship finals start later that night, lasting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with all events taking place at Piers 92 and 94.

Masters Obedience Championship

This event takes place Monday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier 94.

Westminster Dog Show

The show lasts over a two-day span, from Feb. 12-13. The daytime sessions last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take place at Piers 92 and 94, while the evening sessions, which include the Best In Show contest, last from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Other dog shows

If the Westminster Dog Show has you salivating for more canine shows, there are other options later in the year.

There's also the National Dog Show, held in Philadelphia in November.

Lastly, the AKC/Eukanuba National Championship is held in Orlando, Fla., in December and is a slighlty bigger show than Westminster, hosting more than 3,000 dogs.