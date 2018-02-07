News

Everything you need to know about the 2018 Westminster Dog Show

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Grab your biscuits and leashes, because the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is quickly approaching.

Everything you need to know about the 2018 Westminster Dog Show

Everything you need to know about the 2018 Westminster Dog Show

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about the event, which began in 1877.

What is the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?


The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is an annual competition featuring nearly 3,000 dogs who are judged against their own breed's standards. Basically, the dogs need to come as close as possible to what the event considers the perfect iteration of the type of dog.

Breed rounds take place at Piers 92 and 94, while Madison Square Garden hosts the Best In Show and group rounds.

The competition features seven different breed groups: hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting, working and terrier.

The Best In Show competition, which includes the Masters Obedience Championship, isn't the only bone the Kennel Club throws to vying contestants; before the two-day main event, the club also hosts a "Meet and Compete" event, featuring the Masters Agility Championship and a Meet the Breed Session.

2016 Westminster Dog Show

History of the Westminster Dog Show


The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show predates the invention of the light bulb, the automobile and the zipper, and was initially held on May 8, 1877. The first show consisted of just gun dogs by a group of hunters who met regularly at Westminster Hotel. Original prizes for winning the show varied, with one such reward being pearl-handled pistols.

They formed the Westminster Kennel Club shortly after, and became the first club to join the American Kennel Club (AKC), formed in 1884. Popularity of the show continued to grow, eventually necessitating a cap of entrants at 2,800 and a move to Madison Square Garden for the main event.

The show began airing on television in 1948 and has been broadcast nationally since on USA Network, NBC or Fox.


Westminster Dog Show Winners


Terriers have been the most common winning breed of Best In Show, as that breed has won Best in Show 46 times. The second-most common is Sporting, with 19 wins, then Working with 15.

Previous Best in Show winners





















































Year Winner Breed Group
2006 Ch. Rocky Top's Sundance Kid Bull Terrier (Colored) Terrier
2007 Ch. Felicity's Diamond Jim Spaniel (English Springer) Sporting
2008 Ch. K-Run's Park Me In First Beagle (15 Inch) Hound
2009 Ch. Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee Sussex Spaniel Sporting
2010 Ch. Roundtown Mercedes of Maryscot Scottish Terrier Terrier
2011 GCH Foxcliffe Hickory Wind Scottish Deerhound Hound
2012 GCH Palacegarden Malachy Pekingese Toy Toy
2013 GCH Banana Joe V Tani Kazari Affenpinscher Toy
2014 GCH Afterall Painting The Sky Fox Terrier (Wire) Terrier
2015 Ch. Tashtins Lookin For Trouble Beagle (15 Inch) Hound
2016 GCH Vjk-Myst Garbonita's California Journey Pointer (German Shorthaired) Sporting
2017 GCH CH Lockenhaus' Rumor Has It V Kenlyn German Shepherd Herding

Rumor-Dog-Show-021417-Getty-FTR.jpg
(Rumor, 2017 Best in Show winner)

2017 breed group winners


Crufts, in Birmingham, England, is the largest dog show in the world, lasting four days. This year's competition begins March 8.

















































































































Hound Group
PLACEMENT BREED NAME
1st Norwegian Elkhounds GCH CH Vin-Melca's Daggarwood Delight
2nd Basset Hounds GCH CH Blossomhil's Topsfield Sanchu A Little Princess
3rd American Foxhounds GCH CH Kiarry's Stonewall Jackson
4th Borzois GCHS CH Belisarius Jp My Sassy Girl
Toy Group
PLACEMENT BREED NAME
1st Pekingese GCHB CH Pequest Pickwick
2nd Pugs GCH CH Hill Country's Let's Get Ready To Rumble
3rd Chihuahuas (Smooth Coat) GCH CH Sonnus Filho (Sanchez)
4th Affenpinschers GCHB CH Tamarin Tailback
Non-Sporting Group
PLACEMENT BREED NAME
1st Poodles (Miniature) GCHB CH Danfour Avalon As If
2nd Boston Terriers GCH CH Sabe's Simply Invincible
3rd Bichons Frises GCH CH Belle Creek's All I Care About Is Love
4th French Bulldogs GCH CH Haloridge's Cruisin The Open Sea
Herding Group
PLACE BREED NAME
1st German Shepherd Dogs GCH CH Lockenhaus' Rumor Has It V Kenlyn
2nd Pulik GCHB CH Cordmaker Mister Blue Sky
3rd Pembroke Welsh Corgis GCH CH Coventry Allure At Wyndstar
4th Border Collies GCHP CH Majestic Elite Clever Endeavor
Sporting Group
PLACE BREED NAME
1st Setters (Irish) GCH CH Vermilion's Sea Breeze
2nd Wirehaired Pointing Griffons GCH CH Whiskeytown Dalwhinnie Brie SH CGC
3rd Retrievers (Golden) GCH CH Tamarack And Blueprint's Defying Gravity
4th Spaniels (Irish Water) GCHB CH Beaufield's Boundary Water At Poole's Ide
Working Group
PLACE BREED NAME
1st Boxers GCH CH Mephisto's Speak Of The Devil
2nd Akitas GCH CH Mojo's Continuation Of A Myth
3rd Standard Schnauzers GCHS CH Wunderkind One Golden Moment
4th Bernese Mountain Dogs GCHS CH Villairns Tag You're It NDD RN
Terrier Group
PLACE BREED NAME
1st Norwich Terriers GCHS CH Taliesin Twice As Nice
2nd West Highland White Terriers GCH CH Lotrando Sunshine Celebration
3rd American Staffordshire Terriers GCHG CH Roadhouse's Life Of The Party CA DN CGCA
4th Norfolk Terriers GCH CH Yarrow Venerie Winning Ticket

Westminster Dog Show 2018 schedule, TV coverage

Various stages of the show will air on select channels. Check our comprehensive TV schedule with live-streaming options. Here is the daily schedule of events at the Westminster Kennel Club (all times Eastern):


Meet & Compete


On Feb. 10, the Masters Agility Competition goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Meet the Breeds lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Agility championship finals start later that night, lasting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with all events taking place at Piers 92 and 94.


Masters Obedience Championship


This event takes place Monday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier 94.


Westminster Dog Show


The show lasts over a two-day span, from Feb. 12-13. The daytime sessions last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take place at Piers 92 and 94, while the evening sessions, which include the Best In Show contest, last from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.


Other dog shows


If the Westminster Dog Show has you salivating for more canine shows, there are other options later in the year.

Crufts, in Birmingham, England, is the largest dog show in the world, lasting four days. This year's competition begins March 8.

There's also the National Dog Show, held in Philadelphia in November.

Lastly, the AKC/Eukanuba National Championship is held in Orlando, Fla., in December and is a slighlty bigger show than Westminster, hosting more than 3,000 dogs.

