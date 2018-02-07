Arsenal interested in Juventus defender Rugani, agent confirms

Arsenal have shown an interest in signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to the player's agent.

Despite the arrivals of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window, the Gunners were criticised for not addressing a perceived weakness in defence.

Centre-back Rugani has previously been linked with the Emirates Stadium outfit having struggled to break into the first team in Turin.

The 23-year-old has made just 10 starts in Serie A this season despite the sale of Leonardo Bonucci in the summer.

And the representative of the Italy international, Davide Torchia, has confirmed Arsenal would be keen on signing Rugani, though no bid was made during the winter window.

"Daniele’s doing well, I’m happy for him," he told Radio Sportiva.

"Arsenal? They didn’t launch any attempts for him.

"They expressed a liking for him but we have respect for Juventus."

Rugani's current contract runs until 2021 having signed a four-and-a-half year deal in December 2016.