Las Palmas' Etebo reacts after winning debut against Malaga

Oghenekaro Etebo disclosed that he is pleased after making his maiden appearance in the Spanish topflight as Las Palmas caged Malaga 1-0 on Monday night.

The Nigeria international who joined the LaLiga side on loan from Feirense till the end of the season on transfer deadline day, gave an outstanding performance at the heart of the midfield in an encounter that featured three Nigeria internationals at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

Alen Halilovic’s effort in the 80th minute was enough to give the hosts an edge over fellow relegation strugglers as they remain unmoved in the 19th spot with 17 points from 22 games so far.

With three points away from safety, the midfielder is satisfied with his league bow and the win as Las Palmas continue their survival fight.

“Pleased to make my debut & happy to get the win! Thank you to all the supporters #VamosUS @UDLP_Oficial,” Etebo tweeted.



Brown Ideye was on parade for entire duration for Malaga while Isaac Success was introduced in the 78th minute.