Banyana star Motlhalo speaks on dream US move to Houston Dash

Banyan Banyana playmaker Linda Motlhalo has revealed how her signing for US side Houston Dash is a dream come true.

Former Banyana coach Vera Pauw recently signed Motlhalo for the National Women’s Soccer League side, making her the second South African at the club after she signed Janine Van Wyk in 2016.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has spoken of her ground-breaking move.

“Words cannot describe how I feel about this. It still feels like someone is going to wake me up and tell me it’s just a dream.,” she told Safa.net

“It's still unreal that I Linda Mothlalo is going to play professional football overseas. I am excited and blessed to have been given this opportunity.

“To be honest I also didn’t see it coming (she chuckled).

“I got a call from our former Banyana Banyana coach, Vera Pauw, I was at school at the time and she told me that she will be going to Houston Dash as a coach and would like me to be part of her team. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

"I was shocked and amazed at what she said because I know how hard it is to crack it overseas because you need to be an exceptional player.”

The Basetsana captain also revealed how van Wyk encouraged her to be fearless and told her she had to further her career overseas this year.

“She has always encouraged me to be myself and never be afraid of facing new challenges because it will help me grow as a footballer,” added Motlalo.

“I even remember telling her that I want to go play at UWC this year and her response was that I need to definitely play football overseas this year.”