Koeman named new Netherlands boss

Ronald Koeman has been named the new Netherlands head coach on a deal that will run until the completion of the 2022 World Cup.

The Dutch have been without a head coach since Dick Advocaat stepped down in November after they failed to qualify for the 2018 finals.

Former Everton manager Koeman has been out of a job since he was dismissed by the Premier League club back in October.

He has been appointed on a contract that will run until the 2022 finals in Qatar, which begin in November of that year.

The 54-year-old is Netherlands' fourth head coach since Louis van Gaal left to take over at Manchester United after leading Oranje to third place at the 2014 World Cup.

Guus Hiddink and Danny Blind held the position before Advocaat during a difficult period, in which they failed to qualify for Euro 2016 or this year's tournament in Russia.

"I'm excited and really very proud that I've signed a contract as the national head coach," Koeman said.

"It was always one of my ambitions. We did not qualify for this World Cup or the last European Championships but we still have a lot of good players.

"I'm really positive about the future of the national team - if not, I wouldn't take the job for the next two [years] and the next two after that.

"If you know how I work with my teams, I am a coach who likes to change systems. The best way is so players can handle different systems. We don't have the best players, but that does not mean you cannot have the best team."