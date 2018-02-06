Foles joins Mickey Mouse for Disney World parade

Nick Foles continued the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl celebrations by joining Mickey Mouse for a parade at Walt Disney World on Monday.

The Eagles quarterback was named MVP following the stunning 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, finishing the contest with 373 yards and three touchdowns - also becoming the first quarterback to catch a touchdown pass in Super Bowl history.

Foles had deputised for injured starting quarterback Carson Wentz since December but became the unlikely star of the show at the expense of Patriots QB Tom Brady, who was chasing his sixth Super Bowl ring.

As is traditional for a prominent member of the winning side, Foles declared "I'm going to Disney World" amid the on-field celebrations.

And, wasting no time in keeping that promise, the 29-year-old headed to Orlando with his wife and daughter to be greeted by thousands of fans.

As well as taking in some of the rides at Magic Kingdom, Foles accompanied Mickey Mouse on a float for a parade along the park's Main Street, USA.