Dirk Nowitzki's name misspelled on jersey

After more than 50,000 minutes logged, 30,000 points scored and one NBA championship won, Dirk Nowitzki has fashioned a career that almost all NBA fans can recognize.
But it seems the Mavericks' jersey maker was not one of those fans.
How did no one catch this?? #FastBreak pic.twitter.com/hpGf2WbUo9
— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 6, 2018
Despite playing 19 seasons in the NBA, Nowitzki could not get any respect on his name on his historic night Monday.
Technically, that means Nowitzki didn't cross 50,000 minutes. "Nowtkzi" did, right?
It was right before the game. Must've switched at halftime. pic.twitter.com/2vRS8bv1WY
— Dan It's Pronounced Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) February 6, 2018
Unfortunately for the Mavericks, the switched jersey didn't switch how Nowitzki played this game. He stayed true to his in-season form and scored 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting in a 104-101 loss to the Clippers.