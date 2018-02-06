News

Dirk Nowitzki's name misspelled on jersey

Sporting News
After more than 50,000 minutes logged, 30,000 points scored and one NBA championship won, Dirk Nowitzki has fashioned a career that almost all NBA fans can recognize.

But it seems the Mavericks' jersey maker was not one of those fans.



Despite playing 19 seasons in the NBA, Nowitzki could not get any respect on his name on his historic night Monday.

TRADE RUMOR: Cavs' offer for Jordan unlikely to move Clippers

Technically, that means Nowitzki didn't cross 50,000 minutes. "Nowtkzi" did, right?



Unfortunately for the Mavericks, the switched jersey didn't switch how Nowitzki played this game. He stayed true to his in-season form and scored 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting in a 104-101 loss to the Clippers.

