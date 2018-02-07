Jason Kelce's mom trolled Tom Brady brilliantly after Eagles' Super Bowl win

There were many reveling in the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl Sunday, but no one did it quite as well as Donna Kelce.

The mother of Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce was thrilled her son had been part of the team to win Philadelphia's first Super Bowl, and she took to Twitter to honor her son and do a little trolling in the process.

"Had to share," she wrote. "Two orders of fried cheese curds- $50, one ticket to the Super Bowl- $2,100 and my son celebrating the win at the Super Bowl as Tom Brady gets helped off of his butt #Priceless!!!!!"



Not only is Mrs. Kelce supportive, but she has a sense of humor as well. Also, for those of you out there saying she shouldn't be kicking a man when he's down, remember, Tom Brady has more than enough Super Bowl rings to go around.

He'll live.