Stop me if you've heard this one before: Robin Lopez was ejected from a game.

Robin Lopez lashes out at chair after ejection

Despite his team being up 16 points with four minutes left in the second quarter Monday, Lopez believed the officials were missing some obvious fouls against him and decided to plead his case.



Robin Lopez ejected from the game after arguing with the refs. pic.twitter.com/02WtQIHAQL

OK, so "plead his case" might have been an understatement. The officials were understandably unhappy with Lopez's sass and gave him two quick technical fouls, leading to his seventh career ejection. This set the big man off.

What the clip above doesn't show is that, moments later, the Bulls center decided to take out his rage on an innocent chair.

There's an obvious lesson in this: Stay out of the way of an angry Robin Lopez.