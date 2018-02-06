News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
More misery for Smith as Aussies get humiliated
More misery for Smith as Aussies get thumped

Robin Lopez lashes out at chair after ejection

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Robin Lopez was ejected from a game.

Robin Lopez lashes out at chair after ejection

Robin Lopez lashes out at chair after ejection

Despite his team being up 16 points with four minutes left in the second quarter Monday, Lopez believed the officials were missing some obvious fouls against him and decided to plead his case.



OK, so "plead his case" might have been an understatement. The officials were understandably unhappy with Lopez's sass and gave him two quick technical fouls, leading to his seventh career ejection. This set the big man off.

NBA TRADE RUMORS: Top targets, latest news

What the clip above doesn't show is that, moments later, the Bulls center decided to take out his rage on an innocent chair.



There's an obvious lesson in this: Stay out of the way of an angry Robin Lopez.

Back To Top