Texans QB Deshaun Watson runs for first time since season-ending injury

Deshaun Watson is on his way back to the NFL field as he stepped up his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Houston Texans' quarterback is running again after tearing his ACL during practice in November.

Watson posted a video on Twitter showing his work on the treadmill as the 22-year-old makes his way back from the injury.

"Officially day one of the 2018 NFL season today.. and today is officially my first day back running!" Watson wrote. "Crazy how God works! Gotta have it ALL! memo 815 #Godspeed."

Watson was on track to be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year until he suffered the season-ending injury.

He threw for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns in seven games (six starts) and rushed for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

The timetable for his return to football is unclear, but he seems to be making progress.