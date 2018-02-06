The Mets added some instant pop to their lineup Monday, reportedly reaching a deal with free-agent third baseman Todd Frazier.

Mets reportedly reach 2-year deal with 3B Todd Frazier

Frazier, who turns 32 on Feb. 12, had hinted on Twitter Sunday the Mets were his likely destination. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Frazier and the Mets have agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract.

Frazier struggled at the plate last season, slashing .213/.344/.428 in 474 at-bats between the White Sox and the Yankees. But the two-time All-Star has proven power. He hit 40 home runs in 2016, and 175 homers in six full MLB seasons.

The addition of Frazier fills the void at third base the Mets have had the past three seasons with seven-time All-Star David Wright hampered by injuries. Wright, who missed the entire 2017 season with a variety of ailments, told MLB.com in January he's not ready to retire yet. He underwent rotator cuff surgery last September.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway has some different options to explore on the left side of the infield, but the most likely scenario will see Asdrubal Cabrera moving from third to second base, with 22-year-old Amed Rosario getting the full-time job at short. Jose Reyes would be the utility infielder.