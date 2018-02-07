Transfer news & rumours: Man Utd want €130m for De Gea

Man Utd want €130 million for De Gea

Manchester United are wary of a fresh approach from Real Madrid for goalkeeper David De Gea and have issued a steep price tag to ward off interest, according to Sport.

The Red Devils have demanded €130 million for their star keeper, which is a price Los Blancos do not want to pay.

De Gea’s contract expires in 2019, so Madrid are content to wait out his deal, though United will soon offer fresh terms in a bid to tempt the Spaniard into extending his stay at Old Trafford.

'My heart is in Madrid' – Courtois

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has confessed that his "heart is in Madrid" amid speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Courtois spent three seasons on loan with Real's cross-city rivals Atletico, and has two small children that live in the Spanish capital.

While Courtois said he will one day return to Madrid, he also admitted he is in talks with Chelsea to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Benzema offered to Man Utd

Real Madrid have offered Manchester United the chance to sign Karim Benzema this summer, according to Diario Gol.

The France international has faced criticism amid struggles at Santiago Bernabeu during the 2017-18 campaign and reportedly will be among those moved on at the end of the season.

Arsenal have also seen the transfer door opened should they wish to make a move for a proven frontman.

West Ham to sign Evra

West Ham will sign left-back Patrice Evra on a free transfer, according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

The 36-year-old has been without a club since Marseille released him in November following an incident in which the former France international kicked a fan near the sideline.

'Arsenal interested in Juve's Rugani'

Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to the player's agent.

Italy international Rugani has started just 10 Serie A matches this season despite the summer sale of Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan.

Real Madrid set Bale price at €90m

Real Madrid are open to selling Gareth Bale in the summer should the buying club be willing to match the winger's €90 million price tag, according to Diario Gol.

The Wales international has claimed three Champions League trophies and a Liga title during his stint in the Spanish capital but has struggled to overcome a number of serious injuries.

Real president Florentino Perez believes the time is now right to sell the Manchester United target and has set his asking price ahead of the summer transfer.

Messi tells Barcelona to buy Alaba

Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba is part of a three-man transfer shortlist which Lionel Messi has handed to Barcelona chiefs ahead of the summer, according to Don Balon.

Barca have reportedly asked Messi to offer a selection of full-backs to compete with current left-back Jordi Alba, with 25-year-old Alaba given the seal of approval by the Argentinian.

The other two names on Messi's wishlist are said to be Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Jose Gaya of Valencia.

Liverpool sign Colombian starlet

Liverpool have completed the signing of 18-year-old Colombian defender Anderson Arroyo, the Reds have announced.

The teenage full-back will spend the next 18 months on loan at Real Mallorca as he looks to gain further experience.

Meyer wanted by eight clubs

Schalke midfielder Max Meyer is wanted by eight clubs, including Arsenal and Barcelona, according to Bild.

Meyer is out of contract at the end of the season and Schalke are expecting the 22-year-old to make a decision on his future soon.

Reports suggest a deadline of March 20 has been set for Meyer to make a decision on whether he will sign a new contract or leave on a free transfer.

RB Leipzig tracking Geubbels

RB Leipzig are keeping a close eye on contract talks between Lyon and teenage forward Willem Geubbels, reports L'Equipe.

The 16-year-old has been discussing a first professional contract with Lyon, who are desperate to avoid losing one of their great hopes for the future.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Tottenham have shown an interest in Geubbels, but Leipzig are aiming to continue their policy of signing some of the game’s best young players.

'New James Rodriguez' trains with Man Utd

Colombian teenager Wilson Tilve has spent a week on trial at Manchester United as Jose Mourinho keeps one eye on the future, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Tilve is currently on the books of Club Atletico Colombia de Cartagena in his homeland and the attacker has been compared to his compatriot James Rodriguez.

The 16-year-old was training at United last week and is said to be the first Colombian to have been invited for a trial at the club.

Asensio wants Chelsea move

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has an offer on the table from Chelsea and is eager to make a move to Stamford Bridge, reports Diario Gol.

The Spain international has been linked with several clubs amid fierce competition for places with the Blancos, including Manchester United, but has opened himself up to switch to west London.

Arsenal open Ramsey talks

Arsenal have opened contract extension talks with Aaron Ramsey, claims The Mirror.

The Gunners are eager to avoid a repeat of the Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil saga and want to see the Wales international commit with 18 months still to run on his current deal.

They are, however, aware that they are going to have to dig deep in order to get a deal done, having tied Ozil to lucrative fresh terms.

'Spurs face £200m Kane battle'

Tottenham must brace themselves for a £200 million battle with Real Madrid for Harry Kane, says former Spurs boss Terry Venables.

The England international striker has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in world football on the back of his prolific exploits in the Premier League, with the Blancos reportedly leading the chase.

Demirbay battle heats up

Liverpool and Arsenal have agreed to meet the £28 million release clause of Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay, reports Sport Bild.

The Germany international reportedly is a man in demand and two Premier League rivals are prepared to battle it out for his signature over the summer.

Where will Malcom move?

Arsenal and Tottenham face competition from China for Bordeaux forward Malcom, according to Telefoot.

The Brazilian recently admitted that he had wanted a move during the winter window, and he looks set to have several options to consider in the summer.

PSG to move for Morata

Paris Saint-Germain may move for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata in the summer, according to Paris United.

They reportedly see the Spain international as a strong back-up option for Edinson Cavani, although Roma's Patrik Schick is their first-choice. PSG wanted the Czech last summer but may have to fork out €60 million for him.